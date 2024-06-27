Sharks and Sabres Trade Picks, Followed By Sharks & Kings Trade

The San Jose Sharks have made a strategic move in the 2024 NHL Draft, trading up three spots in the first round. They acquired the 11th overall pick from the Buffalo Sabres, as announced by the teams. In exchange, the Sharks sent the 14th overall pick, originally obtained from the Penguins in last year’s Erik Karlsson trade, and the 42nd overall pick, which they acquired from the Devils in the Timo Meier trade in February 2023, back to Buffalo.

The Sharks have also acquired Carl Grundstrom from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Kyle Burroughs.

We have acquired the 14th and 42nd overall picks in the 2024 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.



Details: https://t.co/Du9QH0zin5 pic.twitter.com/UZtazOeThR — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 27, 2024

Welcome to the Sharks, Carl Grundstrom!



The #SJSharks have acquired Grundstrom from the Kings in exchange for Kyle Burroughs. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 27, 2024

The Offical Sharks and Sabres Draft Pick Trade

To San Jose (#SJSharks):

2024 1st round pick (BUF – 11th overall)

To Buffalo (#LetsGoSabres):

2024 1st round pick (PIT – 14th overall)

2024 2nd round pick (NJD – 42nd overall)

This trade leaves the Sharks with nine selections in this year’s draft, including two in the top 11 and five in the first three rounds. San Jose clearly has their sights set on a specific group of players they believe will be available at the 11th spot, making this a calculated move to secure top-tier talent.

For the Sabres, this trade suggests confidence that the players they are targeting will still be available at the 14th position. The additional second-round pick at 42nd overall strengthens their hand for building depth within their roster.

This trade sets the stage for an exciting first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, with both the Sharks and Sabres poised to make significant additions to their rosters.

Next: Oilers’ CEO Jeff Jackson Shares Plans to Hire Team’s Next GM