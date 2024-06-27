Sharks and Sabres Trade Picks, Followed By Sharks & Kings Trade

The San Jose Sharks have made a strategic move in the 2024 NHL Draft, trading up three spots in the first round. They acquired the 11th overall pick from the Buffalo Sabres, as announced by the teams. In exchange, the Sharks sent the 14th overall pick, originally obtained from the Penguins in last year’s Erik Karlsson trade, and the 42nd overall pick, which they acquired from the Devils in the Timo Meier trade in February 2023, back to Buffalo.
The Sharks have also acquired Carl Grundstrom from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Kyle Burroughs.
The Offical Sharks and Sabres Draft Pick Trade
To San Jose (#SJSharks):
- 2024 1st round pick (BUF – 11th overall)
To Buffalo (#LetsGoSabres):
- 2024 1st round pick (PIT – 14th overall)
- 2024 2nd round pick (NJD – 42nd overall)
This trade leaves the Sharks with nine selections in this year’s draft, including two in the top 11 and five in the first three rounds. San Jose clearly has their sights set on a specific group of players they believe will be available at the 11th spot, making this a calculated move to secure top-tier talent.
For the Sabres, this trade suggests confidence that the players they are targeting will still be available at the 14th position. The additional second-round pick at 42nd overall strengthens their hand for building depth within their roster.
This trade sets the stage for an exciting first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, with both the Sharks and Sabres poised to make significant additions to their rosters.
Next: Oilers’ CEO Jeff Jackson Shares Plans to Hire Team’s Next GM
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Canucks Re-Sign Dakota Joshua To 4-Year Deal
The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Dakota Joshua to a four-year contract with an...
-
New York Rangers/ 3 hours ago
NY Rangers Ask Jacob Trouba for 15-Team No-Trade List
The New York Rangers have reportedly asked defenseman Jacob Trouba for his 15-Team No-Trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Team Confirms Ken Holland Not Returning As Edmonton Oilers GM
Ken Holland is likely to retire or join another organization's front office staff. He...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 hours ago
Oilers’ Summer Goalie Plans: Jack Campbell Buyout & a Veteran Signing
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly addressing their goaltending this summer with a Jack Campbell...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ 2023-24 Season: A Memorable Record-Breaking Ride
Despite the outcome the Edmonton Oilers had a unforgettable season filled with many broken...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
Buffalo Sabres Intend to Buy Out of Jeff Skinner’s Contract
The Buffalo Sabres reportedly intend to buy out the remainder of Jeff Skinner's contract....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
The Hidden Gems of the Edmonton Oilers Playoff Run
Everyone sees the impact the Oilers stars have but the impact of the bottom...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 2 days ago
Alex Meruelo No Longer Pursuing Coyotes Ownership
Alex Meruelo's decision to walk away as Coyotes owner comes days after the Arizona...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Key Names Miss Practice for Oilers and Panthers Ahead of Game 7
Some key names were not on the ice and missed practice for the Edmonton...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Jets’ Top Prospect, Rutger McGroarty, May Be On The Trade Block
Winnipeg Jets' top prospect in Rutger McGroarty may be looking for a trade out...