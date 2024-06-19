The New Jersey Devils have made a significant move to bolster their goaltending, acquiring veteran Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames. In return, the Flames receive 23-year-old defenseman Kevin Bahl and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. This pick is top-10 protected. The announcement was made by the Devils’ President and General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Calgary has agreed to retain 31.25% of Markstrom’s remaining contract, reducing his cap hit to $4.125 million for the Devils. This move comes after Markstrom waived his no-trade clause, facilitating the deal.

Markstrom, 34, brings a wealth of experience to New Jersey, having spent parts of the last four seasons with Calgary. He posted a 23-23-2 record this past season, with a .905 save percentage, a 2.78 goals-against average, and two shutouts in 48 games. His career highlights include a standout 2021-22 season where he recorded 37 wins, a 2.22 GAA, a .922 save percentage, and nine shutouts, earning him second place in Vezina Trophy voting. The Devils were looking for durability and reliability. Markstrom is certainly that.

Jacob Markstrom Devils trade rumors

Devils Now Have an All-Star Caliber Goaltender

Markstrom’s journey in the NHL began with the Florida Panthers, followed by a significant stint with the Vancouver Canucks, where he was named an NHL All-Star in 2020. He signed a six-year, $36 million contract with Calgary in October 2020.

The acquisition of Markstrom signals New Jersey’s commitment to improving a major area of concern and filling a big hole. His experience and proven track record make him a valuable addition to the Devils’ lineup.

Next: McDavid Shines as Oilers Win Game 5, Bring Stanley Cup Final Back to Edmonton