Edmonton Oilers
Perry Fires Back: Danault Says Oilers Played ‘B Squad’ to Hurt Kings
Kings’ Phillip Danault accused the Oilers of trying to hurt the Kings with their B squad and Corey Perry fired back.
Tensions are boiling over as the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers get set for their upcoming first-round playoff series. As the Kings trounced the Oilers 5-0 on Monday, the game got feisty and nasty, with several penalties called, misconducts, and game ejections. Kings’ center Phillip Danault didn’t mince words when asked what was going on out there. He accused the Oilers of icing a “B-squad” with malicious intent.
“They just have their B-squad in trying to hurt us,” Danault said postgame, clearly frustrated by the tone of the game.
The comment came after Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse was ejected for a dangerous cross-check to the head of Kings forward Quinton Byfield. With Edmonton already resting captain Connor McDavid and dealing with injuries to Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Evander Kane, Trent Frederic, Jake Walman, and Mattias Ekholm, the Oilers’ lineup featured a number of depth players and call-ups.
Corey Perry Has Heated Response to Danault
Veteran forward Corey Perry responded sharply to Danault’s accusation.
“What the fu— sorry, excuse my language. What do you want us to do? Did he not look at what’s happened the last couple of weeks?” Perry said. “We’re not out there to hurt anybody. Nothing else — move on.”
Perry refused to comment further, but it was clear he was annoyed by the insinuation that the Oilers would intentionally sit their best players when home-ice advantage of the playoffs was on the line, and untimely injuries have decimated Edmonton. The Kings-Oilers rivalry already had a reputation for being chippy. Having faced each other for three-straight playoffs, Monday’s game showed everyone that this is only going to get more intense.
When the Oilers are healthy and able to dress players like Frederic and Kane, it will be interesting to see how the Kings respond.
With emotions already running high, this series is going to be interesting, and a 5-0 score is not likely to indicate the outcomes of what could be a seven-game war. Connor Brown said after the game, “It’s a frustrating one tonight, but come next week, it’s gonna be exciting. We have a high sense of belief in this group, we think we can do something special.”
Next: Could Untimely Injuries for the Oilers Affect a McDavid Extension?
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 12 hours ago
Ivan Demidov Shines in Debut, But Canadiens Fall to Blackhawks
Ivan Demidov dazzled in his NHL debut but the Canadiens' failed to clinch a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 hours ago
Could Untimely Injuries for the Oilers Affect a McDavid Extension?
With injuries and as the Edmonton Oilers enter the playoffs as potential underdogs, does...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Evander Kane Ready, But Ekholm to Miss First Round for Oilers
Mattias Ekholm will miss the first round of the playoffs for the Edmonton Oilers,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Roundup: Oilers, Canucks, Canadiens, Jets
NHL Trade Talk morning roundup: Oilers and Canadiens will debut prospects, Canucks and Willander,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Oilers Confirm Quinn Hutson Signing, Debut Game Decided
The Edmonton Oilers have confirmed the signing of Quinn Hutson, who is on his...
-
Calgary Flames/ 23 hours ago
Flames Keep Playoff Hopes Alive But Need Help
Even if the Calgary Flames can win their final two games of the season,...
-
Nashville Predators/ 24 hours ago
Canucks Could Be a Landing Spot for Predators’ Superstar
Is there the chance for a potential trade between the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Jets, Rangers, Wild
NHL Trade Talk Recap Apr. 13: Oilers beat Jets, sign Quinn Hutson, Wild sign...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Shorthanded Oilers Cool Jets in 4-1 Victory, McDavid at 99 Points
Short-handed but surging, the Oilers cooled the Jets with a dominant team effort, while...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Sign Record-Breaking Finnish Defenceman Atro Leppänen
Atro Leppänen has signed with the Edmonton Oilers. Leppänen, 26, is coming off a...