Penguins May Use Lindholm Deal as Bar for Guentzel Trade

The Elias Lindholm trade to Vancouver might have a rippling effect throughout the NHL. Specifically, with such a solid return for the Calgary Flames, the Pittsburgh Penguins know the bar might be set for one of their pending UFAs in Jake Guentzel. While the players aren’t identical, a trade market is now apparent. Penguins’ GM Kyle Dubas might be thinking about how to move forward with contract negotiations. He may elect to swing a trade if talks move south.

As per a report, Dubas is open to trading Guentzel if contract extension negotiations aren’t close by the March 8 trade deadline, according to The Athletic’s Josh Yohe. While Dubas prefers keeping the pending UFA long-term, the organization is unwilling to risk losing him for nothing this summer. Talks were anticipated over the All-Star break, as reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. That said, other reports suggested Guentzel’s agent, Ben Hankinson, might delay extension discussions. The player may not want to talk until the end of the season.

Of course, that would only increase the likelihood of a trade in the next five weeks.

Guentzel will have interested teams looking to acquire him. Still just 29, he is on track for his third consecutive 30-goal season. He has been Sidney Crosby‘s winger since 2016-17 and amassed 219 goals and 463 points in 499 career games. It’s not clear how well he’ll click with another center, but the belief is he’ll do fine with a skilled star.

Dubas Prepared to Take the Big Trade Haul for Guentzel

Dubas is prepared to trade Guentzel to get the best return versus losing the player for nothing. The recent Lindholm trade from the Flames gives Dubas a better idea of what he’s up against and what he might pluck from another contender. In fact, while the positions and skill sets are slightly different, Guentzel’s impressive and consistent production suggests he might fetch an equal or greater return.

Not only that, but if the Penguins are open to retaining some salary in the trade, (he’s a $6 million cap hit), the return could be sizeable.

Guentzel does have a 12-team no-trade list, as reported by CapFriendly.

