Hidden Details Revealed About the Lindholm and Kuzmenko Deal

In a big-time, pre-deadline move on Wednesday night, the Vancouver Canucks made a splash in the NHL trade market by acquiring coveted forward Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames. General Manager Patrik Allvin announced the blockbuster deal, which saw the Canucks part ways with forward Andrei Kuzmenko, defensemen Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, along with a first-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in the upcoming 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

The condition attached to the fourth-round pick involves the Canucks reaching the Western Conference Final. If they achieve this milestone, the pick will be upgraded to a third-round selection in the same draft. Notably, there is no salary retention on Elias Lindholm as confirmed by General Manager Craig Conroy.

This trade signifies the Canucks’ aggressive pursuit of a top-tier player well in advance of the looming NHL Trade Deadline. Lindholm, considered one of the league’s premier two-way centers, is a significant addition to the team. Apparently, “more than five” serious trade candidates were “very interested,” and, according to a report, all but one team was willing to bring the 29-year-old center in without first trying to talk about an extension with him.

Rick Dhaliwal of Dhaliwal Sports reports that while the Canucks are eager to re-sign Lindholm, they face the challenge of a potentially high price in the upcoming free agency market. Lindholm trade discussions gained momentum only four days ago, with the Canucks aggressively pushing for the deal.

There Were Talks About Including Chris Tanev in the Deal

The trade talks initially involved defenseman Chris Tanev, but negotiations stumbled over the Flames’ demand for a first-round draft pick. However, the Canucks haven’t abandoned their pursuit of Tanev, expressing continued interest in acquiring him before the trade deadline or as an unrestricted free agent in July.

Chris Tanev of the Flames was discussed between the two teams

The Flames, in return for Lindholm, secured a notable package including Andrei Kuzmenko, Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. Analyst Eric Francis sees this as a significant haul for a player viewed as a rental, with Lindholm’s value potentially diminishing. Conroy on the trade: “What I was looking for in return, I got it. I was looking to get younger, and picks, and a roster player – they checked all the boxes, and it was the best deal moving forward. “I’m thinking it’s a fair deal. A good hockey trade for both teams.”

Kuzmenko Talks With Flames Started This Past Sunday

Notably, when this trade talk all started, Kuzmenko had Calgary on the no-fly list when it came to a trade. He had to remove their name from it. That meant a conversation. The Flames desired Kuzmenko in the trade and a call between Kuzmenko, his agent, Dan Milstein, the Flames GM, and Flames coach Ryan Huska allowed all sides to sort through things.

Are the Washington Capitals interested in Andrei Kuzmenko?

“We laid out what his usage would be and where and who he’d play with,” said Conroy.

While some view him as a financial component, Francis suggests the Flames see potential in the former 39-goal scorer. The plan is to rejuvenate Kuzmenko’s offensive output by providing him with more significant opportunities.

And, if he explodes offensively and wants to test the free-agent waters after the 2024-25 season, the Flames are open to dealing him for additional assets if a contract extension appears unlikely.

