Hidden Details Revealed About the Lindholm and Kuzmenko Deal

In a big-time, pre-deadline move on Wednesday night, the Vancouver Canucks made a splash in the NHL trade market by acquiring coveted forward Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames. General Manager Patrik Allvin announced the blockbuster deal, which saw the Canucks part ways with forward Andrei Kuzmenko, defensemen Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, along with a first-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in the upcoming 2024 NHL Entry Draft.
The condition attached to the fourth-round pick involves the Canucks reaching the Western Conference Final. If they achieve this milestone, the pick will be upgraded to a third-round selection in the same draft. Notably, there is no salary retention on Elias Lindholm as confirmed by General Manager Craig Conroy.
BREAKING: Elias Lindholm Traded To Vancouver Canucks
This trade signifies the Canucks’ aggressive pursuit of a top-tier player well in advance of the looming NHL Trade Deadline. Lindholm, considered one of the league’s premier two-way centers, is a significant addition to the team. Apparently, “more than five” serious trade candidates were “very interested,” and, according to a report, all but one team was willing to bring the 29-year-old center in without first trying to talk about an extension with him.
Rick Dhaliwal of Dhaliwal Sports reports that while the Canucks are eager to re-sign Lindholm, they face the challenge of a potentially high price in the upcoming free agency market. Lindholm trade discussions gained momentum only four days ago, with the Canucks aggressively pushing for the deal.
There Were Talks About Including Chris Tanev in the Deal
The trade talks initially involved defenseman Chris Tanev, but negotiations stumbled over the Flames’ demand for a first-round draft pick. However, the Canucks haven’t abandoned their pursuit of Tanev, expressing continued interest in acquiring him before the trade deadline or as an unrestricted free agent in July.
The Flames, in return for Lindholm, secured a notable package including Andrei Kuzmenko, Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. Analyst Eric Francis sees this as a significant haul for a player viewed as a rental, with Lindholm’s value potentially diminishing. Conroy on the trade: “What I was looking for in return, I got it. I was looking to get younger, and picks, and a roster player – they checked all the boxes, and it was the best deal moving forward. “I’m thinking it’s a fair deal. A good hockey trade for both teams.”
Kuzmenko Talks With Flames Started This Past Sunday
Notably, when this trade talk all started, Kuzmenko had Calgary on the no-fly list when it came to a trade. He had to remove their name from it. That meant a conversation. The Flames desired Kuzmenko in the trade and a call between Kuzmenko, his agent, Dan Milstein, the Flames GM, and Flames coach Ryan Huska allowed all sides to sort through things.
“We laid out what his usage would be and where and who he’d play with,” said Conroy.
While some view him as a financial component, Francis suggests the Flames see potential in the former 39-goal scorer. The plan is to rejuvenate Kuzmenko’s offensive output by providing him with more significant opportunities.
And, if he explodes offensively and wants to test the free-agent waters after the 2024-25 season, the Flames are open to dealing him for additional assets if a contract extension appears unlikely.
Next: Why Would the Edmonton Oilers Make Big Trade Deadline Moves?
4 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
How Does the Elias Lindholm Trade Affect the Oilers?
If the Oilers were watching the trade between Vancouver and Calgary for Elias Lindholm,...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Penguins May Use Lindholm Deal as Bar for Guentzel Trade
The Pittsburgh Penguins aren't afraid to trade Jake Guentzel and the recent Elias Lindholm...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens Could Fetch a First-Round Pick for Sean Monahan
The Montreal Canadiens are considering trading Sean Monahan. How much can they get? Is...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Blues Have Received Trade Interest in Pavel Buchnevich
The St. Louis Blues have received trade interest in Pavel Buchnevich, according to NHL...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
NHLers Face Charges Linked to 2018 Hockey Canada Sexual Assault
4 NHLers Face Charges Linked to Hockey Canada Sexual Assault: Carter Hart, Michael McLeod,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Must Avoid 3 Awful Scenarios Coming Out of All-Star Break
The All-Star break comes with awful timing for the Edmonton Oilers. Can they keep...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Rumor: 3 Teams Showing Interest in Sharks’ Anthony Duclair
If the San Jose Sharks end up trading Anthony Duclair before the NHL Trade...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Insider Notes a First-Round Pick for Flames’ Chris Tanev Unlikely
Is Chris Tanev worth a first-round pick at this season's NHL Trade Deadline? One...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
Current Auction Offers Chance To Buy 15 Mint Gretzky Rookie Cards
In a stunning discovery, a Canadian family found 16 pristine boxes of 1979-80 OPC...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Canucks Open to Uncomfortable Trade If Impact Player Available
The Vancouver Canucks don't want to move a high-end prospect or their first-round pick,...
Pingback: Hidden Details Revealed About the Lindholm and Kuzmenko Deal Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey
Pingback: Penguins May Use Lindholm Deal as Bar for Guentzel Trade
Pingback: Penguins May Use Lindholm Deal as Bar for Guentzel Trade – rosybrown-sardine-142807.hostingersite.com
Pingback: Penguins May Use Lindholm Deal as Bar for Guentzel Trade - Click Sports News