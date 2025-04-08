Ovechkin Rookie Cards Soar After Breaking Gretzky’s Goal Record

Alex Ovechkin’s historic 895th NHL goal on April 6 against the New York Islanders didn’t just make history — it dramatically impacted the trading card world. With Ovechkin officially surpassing Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer, the market for his cards (particularly rookie cards) has seen a dramatic surge in interest and value.

According to several sources, including Sportscard Investor, Ovechkin’s cards have gone up 10-14% in the last two days, with an average 30-day increase of 16.4%. At the top of collectors’ wish lists is the 2005 Upper Deck Young Guns #443 rookie card. Already one of the most iconic modern hockey cards, its value has skyrocketed. Recent sales show an PSA 10 (Gem Mint) value of $4800, with some sales reaching the $6,400 mark on eBay. As what happens when cards are in less than mint condition, PSA 9 versions are going for less but still fetching nearly $1,800. Raw versions — cards not professionally graded — are trending close to $900.

Young Guns cards are the best value when it comes to player cards, simply because they are the rookie versions of the card for that player. Ovechkin fans have been buying and selling his Young Guns cards for months, many expecting the jump that took place when he broke Gretzky’s record.

Interestingly, the value of Gretzky cards also rose by an average of just under 1% over the past seven days. His rookie card still, which is harder to find in a PSA 10, goes for around $75,000-$100,000 on eBay.

Can Fans Buy an Ovechkin Card and Not Go Broke?

Budget-conscious fans can still get in on the action. Cards like the 2005 Upper Deck Rookie Class #2 and 2005 MVP #394, both more affordable options, are now also seeing increased demand and sales prices. These can be purchased for a couple hundred dollars.

Ovechkin rookie cards

While card values can fluctuate, one thing is clear: breaking Gretzky’s record has solidified Ovechkin’s place in history — and ignited a fresh wave of interest in his trading cards. It might be a bit too late now to make an investment that will see a huge return, but if the right deal can be found, these aren’t bad cards to pick up if you have the opportunity.

