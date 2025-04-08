Journalist: Jeff Skinner’s Scoring Surge Hasn’t Changed Playoff Narrative

Despite the fact Jeff Skinner has done everything asked of him and improved his play — becoming one of Edmonton’s better-scoring wingers — a recent report suggests his chances to dress for playoff games hasn’t really changed. According to David Staples of the Edmonton Journal, Skinner will be the odd man out when the Oilers ultimately attempt to make another run at the Stanley Cup.

Staples writes:

“But I’m here to tell you that even with his solid point production there’s a decent chance that Skinner will take a seat in the playoffs, at least if every other Oilers forward is healthy.”

The Oilers have been dropping like flies, so healthy is a relative term. That said, the expectation is that most, if not all of the missing players will be back before the playoffs. Staples adds that the Oilers want a more physical lineup to dress in the post season, and fairly, Skinner doesn’t fit.

Look no further than Monday’s game against Anaheim and the dichotomy of play that took place in that game. Skinner scored again, showing he’s useful. The game also got nasty, and there were insiders, analysts and fans wondering if the Oilers should throw the score out the window and send a physical message. Had the team done that, Skinner wouldn’t have been incredibly useful.

Staples adds:

“Edmonton is going to need to ramp up its physical game and defensive play in the playoffs. It’s also going to need solid penalty killing. While Skinner is a skilled attacker, he’s one of the least physical forwards and he’s no defensive specialist. He also has no role on the penalty kill.”

Is Skinner’s Scoring Enough to Get Playoff Action?

If Staples is right, this isn’t going to sit well with a good chunk of the Oilers’ fan base. Skinner was signed to score, not to penalty kill or hit. And, when given the opportunity, even in limited minutes, he has scored. In fact, he’s scored in spite of the coach seemingly having an issue with his game.

Jeff Skinner keeps scoring for the Oilers, but is it enough to get playoff games?

If Skinner is benched, the Oilers are removing a big piece of their recent offense. It seems short-sighted to do so when Edmonton needs more than Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to produce — both of whom are currently injured.

Can the Oilers justify putting in Skinner if he has only one job? Or is it smart to go with forwards who can play in multiple roles?

