Los Angeles Kings
NHL Reacts to Quinton Byfield Scoring Potential GOTY for Kings
Quinton Byfield scored what will be seen by many as the goal of the year on Monday night for the Los Angeles Kings.
Los Angeles Kings forward Quinton Byfield turned heads on Monday night with an absolutely sensational goal, scoring what many are already calling a “Goal of the Year” candidate. It was the kind of goal that left fans and analysts nearly speechless, many wondering how it was even possible.
Just under two minutes into the game, Byfield opened the scoring with an outrageous individual effort that left everyone stunned. With Seattle’s Shane Wright doing everything possible to tie him up, Byfield managed to corral a puck mid-air using only one hand on his stick. Incredibly, he followed it up by finding the rebound and tucking the puck past the goaltender—still using just one hand.
While fans were shocked by skill and hand-eye coordination required to pull of that goal, the control involved in the entire sequence was something that might go unmatched this season. Byfield’s ability to tip the puck to his forehand and then complete the play under heavy pressure is what made it a candidate for goal of the year.
“How… how did Quinton Byfield do this?” one fan asked on social media. The Athletic tweeted, “Monday night, Quinton Byfield pulled off a moment of magic. BarDown Sports wrote, “This Quinton Byfield goal is absolutely ridiculous.” B/R Open Ice writes, “QUINTON BYFIELD ARE YOU KIDDING???”
Byfield Goal Icing on Incredible End to Season with Kings
Since February 1, the 21-year-old has been on a tear, tallying 25 points in his last 28 games. It’s been a tale of two seasons for Byfield: he posted 11 goals and 23 points in his first 49 games, and has erupted for 8 goals and 21 points in the 20 games since.
Whether or not the NHL crowns this jaw-dropping tally as the best of the year, there’s no question it’ll be replayed for months to come. One hand, full control, and a finish that defies logic—Quinton Byfield has officially arrived.
