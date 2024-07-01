After signing Chris Tanev and Max Domi, the Toronto Maple Leafs have made two more significant additions to their roster, signing veteran defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Ekman-Larsson’s deal is a four-year contract worth $14 million, with an average annual value (AAV) of $3.5 million, while Stolarz has agreed to a two-year deal in the “mid $2 million range” AAV.
Ekman-Larsson, 32, had a productive season with the Florida Panthers, appearing in 80 games and recording nine goals, 23 assists, and 32 points. He also maintained a plus-10 rating, accumulated 76 penalty minutes, and averaged 18:24 of ice time per game. Despite injuries to key players Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad, Ekman-Larsson stepped up and managed 10 power-play points, showcasing his ability to contribute offensively.
While Ekman-Larsson may not be the elite player he once was, he remains a valuable NHL asset. His experience, including winning a Stanley Cup, will provide solid veteran depth for the Leafs. He can still play crucial minutes and has the ability to fill in on the power play when needed. Ekman-Larsson enjoyed a bounce-back year with Florida, proving he still has plenty to offer. Although some may question the length of his contract, Leafs GM Brad Treliving appears confident in Ekman-Larsson’s ability to bring stability and experience to the blue line, reminiscent of his tenure in Calgary.
Maple Leafs Get Their Backup Goalie
Stolarz, joining the Leafs alongside Ekman-Larsson, adds depth to Toronto’s goaltending lineup. His two-year deal reflects the team’s confidence in his abilities to contribute effectively as a reliable backup.
Both players have compelling stories leading to their recent success.
These signings signal the Leafs’ commitment to bolstering their roster with experienced, reliable players as they aim for a deep playoff run in the upcoming season.
