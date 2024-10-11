Oilers’ Most Intriguing Question: What is Evan Bouchard’s Ceiling?

Sean McIndoe posed an interesting question in a recent article for The Athletic. In it, he tried to identify the most intriguing name to watch from each of the NHL’s 32 teams, and for the Oilers, he identified defenseman Evan Bouchard. The question he posed was, “…how good he can be?” What is his ceiling?

McIndoe pointed out that while much of the Oilers’ roster is filled with established stars, such as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, fans already know what those two players are. With someone like Zach Hyman, it’s become fairly clear after three consecutive seasons of improvement, that the Oilers know what they have there too (outside of the fact he might not score 54 goals again). But, the one player whose potential remains a tantalizing mystery is Bouchard.

Oilers Evan Bouchard Norris Trophy candidate

At just 24, Bouchard has already shown flashes of brilliance, but the question remains: what has he hit his ceiling, or is there more?

Bouchard, a first-pair defenseman, emerged as a key contributor during the 2023-24 season, raising his profile as one of the league’s most intriguing young blueliners. His offensive skill set is practically unmatched and his poise on the power play (and in most situations) makes him a unicorn. It’s these same skills that will drive fans crazy, but there is no doubt he is a vital part of the Oilers’ attack. But how much more can he grow?

McIndoe believes his ceiling could be as high as becoming a Norris Trophy contender—or even a winner. His ability to impact both ends of the ice, combined with his strong hockey IQ, positions him as a potential star in the making. If that turns out to be true, it’s going to cost the Oilers this summer.

However, there’s also the possibility that Bouchard has already hit his peak. His breakout last year was impressive, but it’s hard to know if it represents the limit to which he’ll grow and if he’s bound to take a step backward. It could explain why the Oilers are in no rush to sign him during the season, even if a quick decision about Bouchard’s future might be best.

Oilers Need More than Just Offense with Evan Bouchard

As Edmonton pushes toward Stanley Cup contention, Bouchard’s role on the team will be a crucial part of the attack. But, as the team struggles to fill holes on their right side, it will become all the more evident that how good he can be defensively will matter just as much.

Is he the player who will take the next step and solidify the Oilers’ defense for years to come? If he can be among the best in both areas, there’s no telling how good he become. If he’s already reached his ceiling, will Edmonton need to manage expectations? Asking him to do too much could wind up being disastrous. Plopping him on the penalty kill might be a mistake.

It will be key that the Oilers read this player and balance his minutes properly.

