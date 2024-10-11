Who’d You Rather?: Should Oilers Sign Giordano or Shattenkirk?

The debate surrounding potential additions has gained momentum as the Edmonton Oilers try to manage their defensive concerns after a 6-0 opening-night loss in the 2024-25 season. As per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, two names that have surfaced in discussions are Kevin Shattenkirk and Mark Giordano, both of whom could fill depth roles for the team. The question is: who would be a better fit for the Oilers?

Why Shattenkirk Over Giordano?

Shattenkirk, 35, brings offensive upside and leadership to the table. Known for his puck-moving abilities, he has played 952 NHL games and earned a Stanley Cup ring with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020. His experience with playoff contenders like the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, and St. Louis Blues shows he can contribute in high-pressure situations. One key factor that makes Shattenkirk appealing is his right-handed shot, a need for the Oilers’ defensive corps. Averaging 15:47 minutes of ice time last season, he’s still capable of handling a significant role, though not as a shutdown defender.

Kevin Shattenkirk a good fit for the Oilers?

However, Shattenkirk’s offensive-first approach may not directly address the Oilers’ need for a sturdy partner for Darnell Nurse. Edmonton has struggled with defensive stability, and while Shattenkirk’s veteran presence could help on the power play and in transition, he might not be the best fit as a top shutdown option.

Adding someone like Shattenkirk would allow the Oilers to slot Ty Emberson or Travis Dermott in the third pairing, which is probably where they should be.

Why Giordano Over Shattenkirk?

On the other hand, Giordano, 41, offers something different. A former Norris Trophy winner and respected leader, he boasts over 1,100 games of NHL experience and has been a captain in both Calgary and Seattle. Giordano is keen to extend his career with a contender, and his positive five-on-five ratings show he can still provide value in a limited role. While age is a factor — Edmonton would add to their status as the oldest team in the league with his addition — Giordano’s defensive reliability could bring the Oilers the stability they seek. His veteran presence in the locker room would also be a boon for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations.

Giordano wouldn’t take issue with any role given to him, even if he’s a left-shot defenseman. The Oilers could move Kulak over to his off-side and put him on the second pair as a left shot. It’s not ideal.

Should the Oilers Wait?

The third option is to simply wait and not panic. The opening-night loss was not ideal, but it’s not a reason to go out and add someone that doesn’t help. Few think that a 6-0 defeat to the Winnipeg Jets means the season is over.

"I think all that's gonna do if you try and do that now is get you in trouble." – @frank_seravalli



Oilersnation Everyday presented by @greatclips pic.twitter.com/EAk3ffJ0mg — Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) October 11, 2024

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff noted that if the Oilers can show some patience, a different kind of defenseman could become available, more in the ilk of Mattias Ekholm. Once teams realize where they are at with their season, players will start to move. At that time, the Oilers can pick up a game-changer.

Ultimately, the decision comes down to what the Oilers prioritize. If they want to make a move right now and an offensive boost and experience, Shattenkirk could be a fit. However, if they seek a defensive anchor who can stabilize their bottom pair, Giordano might be the better choice. Finally, if the Oilers think they can manage with what they have, it’s best to wait.

The first two options would come at a low cost, but the opportunity cost of adding someone later might be an issue.

Next: Tavares Thanks Keefe for Their Time with the Maple Leafs