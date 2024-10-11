Golden Knights Claim Lavoie… Again: Waiver Dance with Oilers Over

In what feels like the film Groundhog Day, the Vegas Golden Knights have reclaimed Raphael Lavoie from the Edmonton Oilers on waivers… again. The Oilers waived Lavoie last week but also got Cole Schwindt from the Calgary Flames. Not needing both, Vegas put Lavoie on waivers again. Edmonton, hoping to be the only team to put in a claim grabbed him. But, because another team put a claim in, placing Lavoie on waivers on Thursday came with a risk. That risk was realized as Vegas claimed him back.
But, this song and dance might finally be over. If no one else put in a claim, Vegas can keep Lavoie or send him to the AHL without needing to place him on waivers again. The chances are good no one else put in a claim, and PuckPedia is reporting that no one else did.
As a result, Vegas is sending Lavoie down to their AHL team the Henderson Silver Knights.
Here is what the last week looked like for Lavoie:
- October 6 – Placed on waivers (EDM)
- October 7 – Claimed off waivers (VGK)
- October 8 – Placed on waivers (VGK)
- October 9 – Claimed off waivers (EDM)
- October 10 – Placed on waivers (EDM)
- October 11 – Claimed off waivers (VGK)
- October 11 – Sent down to the AHL (Henderson)
This means the Oilers have officially lost Lavoie and will not have a chance to get him back unless they make a trade for the player, which they are unlikely to do.
It is believed the Oilers might have called Vegas about a trade before putting Lavoie on waivers, but the Golden Knights were aware that this would be the easier and less expensive way to get the forward. As for who the other team to put a claim in at the same time the Oilers did was, that’s not clear.
