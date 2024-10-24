Oilers’ Ty Emberson Struggling with Small Adjustment in Edmonton

Ty Emberson’s transition from San Jose to Edmonton has proven to be a significant adjustment, with the defenseman struggling to find his footing early on in the 2024-25 season. When the Oilers moved Cody Ceci to get Emberson from the San Jose Sharks, the hope was that he would be an under-the-radar acquisition. He hasn’t quite settled in and there’s growing concern that the intensity of Edmonton’s hockey-crazed market may be slightly overwhelming for the 23-year-old.

Elliotte Friedman brought the topic up in his recent 32 Thoughts written column. He pointed to comments from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kyle Burroughs, who was teammates with Emberson last season in San Jose. Burroughs said, “I told him to relax and make a good first pass. He’ll get another 15 points just doing that.” It was seemingly simple advice, but that’s not always so easy to do under the spotlight that is playing for the Oilers.

While Edmonton isn’t a giant city like New York or Dallas, the hockey fans are passionate. And, they often aren’t always patient. Burroughs acknowledged that the shift from the quieter San Jose market to the intense scrutiny in Edmonton could be tough on Emberson.

“Ty’s never seen anything like this,” Burroughs noted, referring to the heightened expectations and constant pressure that comes with playing for a Canadian team. Coming from Wisconsin and playing in smaller markets, a hockey-obsessed city like Edmonton is a different animal. It’s entirely new for Emberson.

Emberson Will Figure Things Out with the Oilers

Burroughs and Friedman touched on Emberson’s situation, noting that patience may be needed as the young defenseman acclimates to life in Edmonton. It has only been seven games and because the team as a whole isn’t playing well, that adds a different kind of pressure that, while separate, is likely linked.

Ty Emberson Oilers defenseman

The hope is that fans in Edmonton get to know Emberson a little before they judge him too quickly. He and his wife Carolyn recently adopted a dog from a local shelter, giving fans another reason to root for him off the ice. Getting to know the family and the type of person Emberson is while he finds his groove might help everyone settle down a little.

There’s a reason the Oilers brought him in. It’s just going to take a little time to get it out of him.

