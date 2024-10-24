Can Ovechkin Catch Gretzky’s Goal Record This Season?

In a recent segment on Wednesday Night Hockey, host David Amber led a lively discussion among the panel about whether Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin can score 41 goals this season—or even before his career ends—to surpass Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record of 894. With Amber steering the conversation, the panelists shared their insights and doubts regarding Ovechkin’s potential to reach this monumental milestone.

Assessing Ovechkin’s Current Performance

Amber opened the discussion by referencing the current state of Ovechkin’s performance, noting that he is 39 years old and has only scored one goal this season. This prompted immediate concerns from the panel.

Amber highlighted that Ovechkin’s age is significant in this conversation. While discussing historical comparisons, he mentioned other players who scored at least 42 goals after turning 39, such as Gordie Howe. However, he pointed out that Howe was an outlier. He was the only player over 39 to achieve that feat. This raises questions about whether Ovechkin can follow suit.

The panel discussed Ovechkin’s recent shooting difficulties: “He has 16 shots on goal this season… but he’s missing some of them that used to be a guarantee for him.” Ovechkin is facing challenges. His ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities seems to be declining.

The Historical Context and Future Prospects of Ovechkin’s Chase

The conversation turned to the historical context of scoring at Ovechkin’s age. The panel emphasized that while players have scored great years later in their careers, Ovechkin’s situation is unique.

The loss of Nicklas Backstrom to injury has also affected Ovechkin’s scoring ability. Bourne noted, “I think he will be challenged to get it this year.” This is significant because Backstrom has long been a crucial playmaker for Ovechkin, and his absence has undoubtedly impacted the forward’s effectiveness.

Despite concerns about this season, the panel remained optimistic, suggesting he will eventually achieve it even if Ovechkin doesn’t break the record this year. One member noted, “If they have to roll his corpse out there on the power play… he’s going to get it.” The panelists believe that Ovechkin’s goal-scoring ability, honed over two decades in the NHL, will ultimately prevail.

Could Ovechkin Leave Washington If His Chase Takes Forever?

As the discussion continued, the question arose about whether Ovechkin would finish his career in Washington. Bourne expressed confidence that Ovechkin will achieve the record in a Capitals uniform, saying, “I think he’s going to get it done in Washington.” This sentiment highlights Ovechkin’s bond with the franchise and the fans, which may influence his decision to stay.

Can Ovechkin catch Wayne Gretzky’s goal record this season?

The panel acknowledged that Ovechkin could continue scoring in a limited role, particularly on the power play. His unique skill set makes him a valuable asset, even as his playing time may diminish.

The Bottom Line: Gretzky’s Goal Record Is Within Reach for Ovechkin

The debate surrounding Ovechkin’s chase of Wayne Gretzky’s goal record has shown both the challenges and opportunities he faces this season. While doubts about his immediate ability to reach 894 goals linger, the consensus among the Wednesday Night Hockey panelists leans towards optimism for the long term.

As the Capitals season unfolds, fans and analysts will watch closely to see if Ovechkin can recapture his scoring prowess and achieve the historic milestone he has chased for so long. The next few months will be pivotal in determining whether Ovechkin solidifies his legacy as one of the greatest goal-scorers in NHL history or if the shadow of Gretzky’s record looms ever larger.

Related: Woll Returns: Things for Maple Leafs Fans to Watch vs. Blues