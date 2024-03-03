Lightning Hanifin’s No. 1 Choice Heading Into the Trade Deadline

Elliotte Friedman noted during Saturday’s Headlines report that amid trade deadline talks, Noah Hanifin‘s preferred destination appears to be the Tampa Bay Lightning. The defenseman and the Calgary Flames are actively collaborating to facilitate a trade to a team that aligns with Hanifin’s plans, and the Lightning have emerged as his top choice.
The potential move to Tampa Bay presents a unique opportunity for both parties. If the Lightning are interested in acquiring Hanifin, doing so now allows them to sign him to an eight-year deal, a year longer than what he could secure as an unrestricted free agent. This arrangement could lead to a more financially manageable annual average salary for the Lightning.
While the feasibility of the deal is uncertain given Tampa Bay’s cap space constraints and limited draft picks, Calgary has expressed a willingness to consider younger roster players rather than just picks and prospects. If the Lightning can offer assets that benefit Calgary in the short term, there may be a path to reaching an agreement.
Florida Panthers Are Pushing Hard for Hanifin Too
Kevin Weekes added to the speculation, reporting that the Florida Panthers are actively pursuing Hanifin, introducing another contender into the mix. The involvement of the Panthers could potentially drive up the price for the Lightning, who share a rivalry with Florida.
Amidst the competition for Hanifin’s services, the Arizona Coyotes, Boston Bruins, and Toronto Maple Leafs have also expressed reported interest. As the Flames’ most sought-after trade deadline rental option, Hanifin is enjoying a stellar sixth season with the organization. In 59 games, he has notched 11 goals and 34 points, showcasing his value as a top-tier defenseman. As the trade deadline approaches, the race to secure Hanifin’s services intensifies, and it will be intriguing to see if team’s bow out knowing the list of teams he’s willing to sign with is short.
Next: Oilers Try to Incentivize Teams To Take Contract Ahead of Deadline
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 hours ago
Lightning Hanifin’s No. 1 Choice Heading Into the Trade Deadline
The Calgary Flames and Noah Hanifin are trying to facilitate a trade, moving him...
-
NHL News/ 15 hours ago
Reilly Smith or Jake Guentzel?: The Priority in Trade Deadline Talks
The Pittsburgh Penguins' trade situation is interesting. Is Reilly Smith getting more interest versus...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 16 hours ago
Coyotes Avoid Historic Losing Streak with Victory Over Senators
The Arizona Coyotes had lost their previous 14 straight games. They beat the Senators...
-
Maple Leafs Still Like Another Defenseman After Lyubushkin Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs added Ilya Lyubushkin via trade, but are they done? It...
-
Ilya Lyubushkin Traded to Maple Leafs, Salary Retained by Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks are trading defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin to the Toronto Maple Leafs. In...
-
Bruins Top Knights for 1st Regulation Win in 10 Games
Against all the odds, Boston prevailed at home against the Las Vegas Golden Knights...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Oilers Added Top-4 D-Man in Offer to Flames For Tanev [Rumor]
The Edmonton Oilers are rumored to have made a big offer to the Flames...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Canucks Held Trade Talks With Hurricanes Regarding Elias Pettersson
Multiple sources are confirming that the Vancouver Canucks held serious trade talks with the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Make Huge Decision on Goaltender Jacob Markstrom
Reports suggest that Jacob Markstrom will be staying in Calgary as the March 8th...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
3 Biggest Rumors Surrounding the Senators Trade Deadline Plans
The NHL's March 8th Trade Deadline is fast approaching, and the Ottawa Senators have...