NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Sabres, Panthers, Canadiens, Capitals

In our NHL Trade Talk weekend rumors report, Bowen Byram says he wants to be part of the solution in Buffalo. Will the Sabres be able to reach a deal? Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk got a game misconduct, but will the league consider supplemental discipline for his late hit on Jake Guentzel? Finally, has the NHL wanted the Montreal Canadiens and the Washington Capitals about their on-ice antics ahead of Game 4?

Byram Wants to Stay with Sabres, but Could He Be Traded?

Defenseman Bowen Byram says he wants to stick with the Buffalo Sabres and is hoping to get a contract extension worked out. “I want to be part of the solution,” he noted. Byram had a big season with 31 assists and 38 points. He averaged 22:42 in ice time per game and cemented himself as a big part of the team’s blue line. As a pending RFA, he will be looking for a raise from his $3.85 million.

It is unclear whether the Sabres are willing to go long-term with his extension. With other major RFAs needing new contracts, Byram’s position in terms of priority could lead to a trade.

Bill Hopps of The Buffalo beat writes:

“The money goes very quickly. Even with the salary cap projected to increase by $7.5 million next season, it might be difficult to pay Byram $7 or $8 million per year and keep everyone else. Trading him could help the Sabres fill one of their needs.”

Matthew Tkachuk Will Not Face Supplemental Discipline

Matthew Tkachuk will not receive any supplemental discipline for his hit on Jake Guentzel, according to Elliotte Friedman and a couple of additional sources. Friedman reports, “Reasoning as I understand it: *Force of hit not considered at level of Hagel/Barkov *No head contact *Guentzel touched puck.”

Matthew Tkachuk returns Panthers

NHL Warns Canadiens and Capitals

According to Renaud Lavoie, “The NHL told management of the Canadiens and the Capitals to be more careful during warmups, TV timeouts, and after the end of a period.” The league didn’t like the incidents that happened during the last game and they want to avoid more of that in Game 4.

Meanwhile, it appears that Logan Thompson will be returning for the Capitals and was on the ice in the starting net. No official confirmation has come that he will start. Sam Montembeault is considered day-to-day.

Joel Quenneville Being Hired by the Ducks?

As per Frank Seravalli, Joel Quenneville was recently interviewed for the Anaheim Ducks head coaching vacancy. Seravalli notes, “He is a strong candidate, but it’s still early in the process, multiple interviews to come in Anaheim. Quenneville and Ducks GM Pat Verbeek were teammates in Hartford in 1989-90.”

According to at least one source, the Anaheim Ducks have offered Quenneville the head coaching position.

