Elias Pettersson’s Agent Talks Trade: Canucks Keep Options Open

Follwoing an underwhelming and dramatic 2024-25 season, Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson is getting ready for an important summer and potnetill tumultuous offseason — one that could include trade talk for the superstar NHL forward.

On Wednesday, Pettersson’s agent J.P. Barry joined Donnie and Dhali – The Team and addressed recent comments from Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin, who indicated the team is willing to “keep all options open” regarding a potential trade.

“Not really surprised,” Barry said when asked if the trade talk caught him off guard. “It’s a business… we’d be naive to think they didn’t explore every possibility with the situation they had this year.”

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli stated that the team hinted with their presser that the right deal would lead to a trade. “I don’t know what the right deal in their mind looks like. It may be just moving off from the contract and valuing the space…”

Pettersson, 26, struggled mightily last season, posting just 45 points in 64 games — his lowest total since the COVID-shortened 2021 season. Head coach Rick Tocchet was openly critical of Pettersson’s preparation and effort, and Allvin reiterated that it’s about “playing the right way in order to win.” Some fans believe the Canucks traded the wrong forward, as J.T Miller was moved to the New York Rangers and Pettersson stayed put.

Pettersson is Determined to Bounce Back Next Season

Barry acknowledged that he and his client are hearing the feedback from the coach and the fans. He emphasized that his client is “super determined” to rebound next season. “He’s going to grind this summer. I think we’re going to see a different player in September.”

Elias Pettersson Canucks trade talk

With a full no-move clause set to kick in on Pettersson’s eight-year deal come July 1, the Canucks face a tight window if they opt to move him. Team president Jim Rutherford said Pettersson “knows more than anybody” what’s expected of him. Barry and Pettersson know there’s a chance he’s dealt before July 1 as well.

It’s unclear who will be willing to take on that contract and gamble on a player with a lot to prove. But, if Pettersson can find his game, he’s a dynamic star who would help any offense.

Whether he’s traded or sticks around, one thing is certain — all eyes will be on Elias Pettersson this summer.

Next: Anderson, Wilson Fined After Canadiens vs Capitals Game 3 Brawl