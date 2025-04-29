How Does Crosby Feel About the Penguins Firing Mike Sullivan?

In a move that has surprised many in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins have officially parted ways with head coach Mike Sullivan after ten seasons behind the bench. The decision, announced earlier this week, has sparked speculation about the future of franchise cornerstone Sidney Crosby, who many assumed was not thrilled with the news.

Sullivan, widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in Penguins history, led the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017, playing a crucial role in revitalizing the Crosby era. Despite the Penguins’ recent struggles and lack of playoff success in recent seasons, his dismissal marks the end of an era many thought would last as long as Crosby’s playing days.

General manager Kyle Dubas addressed speculation of Crosby’s reaction during a media availability, saying, “I can’t speak for Sid,”, then adding, “I called Sid Sunday morning to give him a heads up. I had a five-minute conversation with him. … I have to do what’s best for the organization.”

While Dubas insisted he is “not concerned” about Crosby leaving Pittsburgh, rumors have already begun to swirl about whether the 36-year-old captain could request a trade to a contending team this offseason.

Mike Sullivan and Sidney Crosby, of the Pittsburgh Penguins

Speculation that Crosby might eventually leave the Penguins was often dismissed by insiders, who called him a “lifer.” However, many of those insiders thought Sullivan was tied to the organization, and Crosby too. According to reports from sources close to the Penguins’ captain, Crosby is “not happy at all” about Sullivan’s firing. That may not lead to him wanting out, but questions will surface.

At the very least, he may be re-evaluating his future with the team. Longtime Penguins analyst and former player Phil Bourque added to the drama, stating, “It’s the first time I have ever questioned if Sidney Crosby would finish his career as a Pittsburgh Penguin.”

NHL analysts Josh Yohe and Jeff Marek reacted to the news on The Sheet, noting, “I can’t think Sid was real thrilled about this news.”

Will Crosby Be Fine And Understand It’s Part of the Business?

As much as the more interesting story is that Crosby is upset and might change his tune about staying with the Penguins, he might be upset, but not think twice about his tenure with the organization. Crosby is a true professional and knows this is part of the business.

It’s fair to argue that “Sully managed to save the Crosby era,” but it was a long run, and maybe it was time for a change.

The next few months may be crucial in determining the direction of both Crosby’s future and the next chapter of Penguins hockey.

