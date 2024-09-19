Oilers “Can Do Way Better” Than Theorized Trade for Defenseman

Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now and Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli got into a conversation on Wednesday about the Edmonton Oilers and their need to add another right-shot defenseman for this coming season. Both admitted that Ty Emberson is going to make a splash this season and potentially outperform expectations, but Stauffer wondered if a guy like Rasmus Ristolainen out of Philadelphia would be a good option.
Stauffer asked Seravalli if the Flyers were open to making moves and potentially retaining salary on a player like Ristolainen. With a $5.1 million cap hit for the next three seasons, the Oilers would need to Flyers to retain money on the trade, likely in the neighborhood of 40-50%. That’s a lot to ask, but Seravalli didn’t think it would matter.
He responded:
“I think they’re [the Flyers} open to a lot of different things. I think, to be quite candid with you and especially with Ristolainen coming off the injury, he missed 51 games last year, I think the Oilers can do way better.”
Seravalli added that despite his size, Ristolainen has struggled a lot in Philadelphia. He said that the fact his third contract went down in AAV is a good sign that he’s trending in the wrong direction. He can understand why Ristolainen is a part of the conversation when it comes to the Oilers, but he doesn’t think it’s a good way to go.
Would a Ristolainen Trade Even Make Sense for the Oilers?
Stauffer hinted earlier in the week that the Oilers wanted a right-shot defenseman with a little term left on his deal. At the same time, they aren’t looking to take on players who are worse than the guys they already have. If the Flyers are willing to offload Ristolainen for pennies on the dollar, what does that say about his game?
So too, if Edmonton has a player like Ty Emberson waiting and ready to prove himself, why not give him a shot at seeing if he can become the second-pair, right-shot blueliner the Oilers are out there looking for?
Edmonton would be better off adding another defenseman on a PTO or a two-way, league-minimum contract.
