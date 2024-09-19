Zack Kassian Unofficially Returns to Oilers in Specific Role

The busy offseason continues for the Edmonton Oilers as a retired and former Oilers forward rejoins the organization. After officially hanging up the skates in February 2024, former Oiler Zack Kassian is coming back. He joins the Oilers as a scout based in his home province of Ontario.

Zack Kassian is on Oilers staff as pro scout. The ex Oiler winger is back in Ontario — Jim Matheson (@jimmathesonnhl) September 18, 2024

A 13-year veteran of the NHL, seven of those years were spent in orange and blue. Kassian played 661 career NHL games and during his run, he logged 92 goals and 111 assists for a total of 203 career points. After being traded by the Oilers to the Arizona Coyotes, Kassian played one more season before calling it quits in October of 2023. He later signed with Sparta Praha in the Czech national league, playing eight games before officially retiring.

Kassian and His Time as an Oiler

Kassian became both a fan favorite and a polarizing figure during his 412-game tenure with the Oilers. His gritty play, especially during the 2017 playoff run, endeared him to Oil Country, but his inconsistent offensive output left some fans wanting more.

Zack Kassian Oilers scout

Kassian’s on-ice antics often earned him the label of a goon, a title he embraced. Known for his tough, physical style of play, he spent much of his NHL career in the penalty box, accumulating 913 career penalty minutes.

As a scout, Kassian is hoping to recruit new talent to ensure future team success. He will specifically be located in Ontario, looking at the best prospects his hometown province has to offer. It will be his first endeavor as an NHL scout.

Next: Oilers’ Evander Kane Details Timing and Multiple Surgeries He Needs