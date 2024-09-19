Robin Lehner in Trouble for Skipping Golden Knights Medical Exam

According to Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, the Vegas Golden Knights might be considering terminating Robin Lehner‘s contract after the goaltender failed to attend a mandatory pre-season medical exam. Sources told Daily Faceoff that Lehner, 33, didn’t show up for his exam on Wednesday and the Golden Knights might explore options with the league regarding their deal with the netminder.
Lehner has been sidelined since April 2022 due to injury and was set to miss a third consecutive season following hip surgery in August 2022. The article points out that even if Lehner wasn’t likely to play this season, he was still required to show up for the exam. His absence could jeopardize his final year under a five-year, $25 million contract, which includes a $4.5 million salary for 2024-25.
The NHL requires injured players to undergo a medical exam each season to confirm their unfit-to-play status, allowing teams to place them on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and seek salary cap relief. In other words, all Lehner had to do was show up, essentially fail the test, and be placed on LTIR. Now, because of Lehner’s failure to appear, it may lead the Golden Knights to terminate his contract. That is not a guarantee, however, as it is believed the NHLPA would fight against such a move.
If the Golden Knights pursue this and are successful, they could save $4.5 million by not paying Lehner’s salary and a $5 million cap hit, which would keep them out of LTIR to start the year.
This Lehner Decision Won’t Go Unchallenged
Seravalli suggests the NHLPA is expected to challenge any attempt to terminate Lehner’s contract, as it could set a precedent that threatens the guaranteed pay rights of injured players. It certainly appears he messed up and it’s not being contested that he should have shown. Still, the players association won’t let it go without a battle.
Lehner, a former Bill Masterton Trophy winner for his perseverance and dedication, has been a vocal advocate for mental health, openly discussing his battles with bipolar disorder and addiction, which led him to seek help through the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. It could be that his absence can be explained, but no one has commented publicly on the situation.
