Adam Henrique Turns Down Better Money to Re-Sign with Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have completed their forward group for now by re-signing Adam Henrique to a two-year contract worth $3 million per year. Despite receiving higher offers from other clubs, Henrique chose to return to Edmonton. This decision marks a significant move for the Oilers, who circled back and closed the deal after early indications that Henrique might explore other options.

Henrique, 34, has been the model of consistency, typically delivering around 50 points per season. After being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks last season, Henrique posted nine points in 22 games, translating to a 34-point pace over an 82-game season. While his production dropped a touch compared to his 27 points in 60 games with Anaheim, his versatility and ability to play multiple positions add valuable depth to the Oilers’ lineup.

Early in free agency, Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson expressed a strong desire to retain Henrique, stating, “We’d love to have him back. We just have to find a way to do it.” Jackson acknowledged that Henrique had other options, but the Oilers’ persistence paid off and their status as a contender likely swayed Henrique who said at the end of the season it wasn’t just about the money at this point in his career.

Oilers Did Most Of What They Wanted In Free Agency, Something Has to Give

The Oilers had a substantial day in free agency, securing Henrique for $3 million annually over two years. Combined with recent signings Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner, Edmonton has invested $10 million in solid complementary scoring. This strategic addition strengthened their forward group, which nearly led them to a championship. However, they are over the salary cap by $2.4 million.

Adjustments will likely be needed, and one player may be moved out to balance the roster. There was talk this week that the Oilers might be trying to move a roster player to get back below the cap.

