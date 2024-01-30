Oilers Reveal When They’ll Talk to Leon Draisaitl About Extension

As per comments from Edmonton Oilers’ CEO Jeff Jackson, the team’s plans regarding Leon Draisaitl‘s contract extension negotiations are to wait. He noted during an interview with Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic that the team hasn’t talked to Draisaitl yet, and likely won’t until the end of the season.

Jackson noted:

Similar to Ken [Holland], once the end of the season rolls around, we’ll talk to Leon and his agents to see what they’re thinking. That’s the plan. We haven’t started to do any of that at this point. We’re focused on what’s happening now and don’t want it to be any sort of distraction at all.

Obviously, fans are hoping the two sides have a fantastic 2023-24 season and the journey leads to a Stanley Cup. But, fans are also eager to know if this summer is one in which Draisaitl makes it clear he wants to stick around and sign for an amount that keeps him in Edmonton long-term and allows the team the flexibility to make other moves.

Jackson revealed that discussions with the star player haven’t commenced. While Draisaitl is eligible to sign an extension on July 1, it seems the team is focused on this season and the Oilers plan to initiate talks at the end of the campaign.

Draisaitl Hasn’t Committed to Edmonton Long-Term

In a recent interview with Mark Spector of Sportsnet, regarding Draisaitl’s contract extension, the forward stirred concerns among fans and media. Some were uneasy about discussing his contract prematurely, while others scrutinized his remarks for potential hidden meanings. Despite differing interpretations, Draisaitl emphasized his commitment to winning with the Oilers and McDavid. He acknowledged the complexity of contract negotiations, stating that both he and McDavid would prioritize what’s best for themselves when the time comes.

All he said was he wanted to finish his story with McDavid and the Oilers, but that he knows this is a business and that everyone in the NHL has to do what’s right for them.

In a noteworthy accomplishment, Draisaitl recently reached the 800-point milestone in his NHL career, becoming the fourth-fastest player in Oilers history to achieve this feat. The elite 800-point club includes iconic names like Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid, and Jari Kurri.

