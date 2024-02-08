Oilers Reportedly Interested in Chris Tanev Deadline Trade

In the latest buzz surrounding the NHL trade market, the Edmonton Oilers are reportedly eyeing veteran defenseman Chris Tanev. TSN’s Darren Dreger revealed on OverDrive that the Oilers have shown considerable interest in Tanev, emphasizing the team’s eagerness to bolster its defensive core. While not labeled as front-runners, the Oilers join a growing list of teams expressing interest in the seasoned player.

Pierre LeBrun, during a TSN Sportscentre segment, shed light on the current asking price for Tanev. The Calgary Flames are reportedly seeking a 2nd round pick plus an additional asset in exchange for the defenseman. For this reason, he suggested the Toronto Maple Leafs are having trouble navigating these trade waters because they lack 2nd round picks for the next three years. Because they don’t have a second, Calgary wants a 1st round pick to secure Tanev from Calgary.

Chris Tanev of the Flames was discussed between the two teams

It’s not clear if Toronto was a front-runner of all the teams trying to pry Tanev out of Calgary, but if the Leafs are struggling to find a way to make that trade work, an opportunity may exist for another club, including the Oilers.

Is Chris Tanev the Upgrade Over Cody Ceci the Oilers Want?

Analysts agree that relying on Cody Ceci in the top four during the playoffs might not be an ideal scenario for the Oilers. Tanev emerges as a promising candidate, offering a proven track record and a classic old-school defensive style that could provide significant upgrades to Edmonton’s blue line. He eats the hard minutes and could be the ideal defense partner for Darnell Nurse.

With his reputation as a top-pair defender and a well-rounded skill set, Tanev could address Edmonton’s defensive needs. He could free up Nurse to play a bit more of an offensive game, while also rounding out that duo as the team’s shutdown pair.

Dreger didn’t reveal how much the Oilers are pushing, only that they might be a team to keep an eye on here.

