Insider Talks Oilers Possible Deadline Deals Post-16-Game Streak

The Edmonton Oilers were heavily featured in Elliotte Friedman’s 32 Thoughts column this week. In the aftermath of Edmonton’s 16-game winning streak coming to an end with a 3-1 loss to Vegas, the Oilers find themselves at a crossroads. There are a handful of names they are rumored to be linked to ahead of the March 8 trade deadline and there are some internal questions the team will need to answer in that same time frame. What are the organization’s trade deadline plans?
Despite Oilers GM Ken Holland’s reluctance to discuss moves during the team’s successful streak, the upcoming challenging schedule prompts strategic considerations. As per Friedman, the prediction is that Nick Seeler will remain in Philadelphia, but Jamie Drysdale’s arrival may prompt the departure of Sean Walker. The NHL insider notes that Walker is drawing interest from teams like Edmonton and Tampa Bay.
Despite Darren Dreger’s report on Wednesday, Friedman did not have the Oilers on a list of teams that were interested in Tanev. He listed Toronto as a team heavy in on the defenseman and also noted:
There are teams who aren’t ready to win this year, but are determined to be a playoff team next year (Ottawa). There are teams who aren’t yet sure if rentals make sense for them (New Jersey). There are teams who like him but find it tricky cap-wise and trade-wise (Boston, Tampa Bay, Toronto, Vancouver). I suspect Dallas lurks, which makes a lot of sense. Undoubtedly, there are others I’m missing. He’s the Taylor Swift of trade deadline coverage.
What About the Oilers’ Deadline Goaltending Situation?
When it comes to the team’s goaltending, the impending impact of Marc-Andre Fleury being available looms large. With the veteran goalie earning the right to influence his destination, potential suitors include playoff-bound teams like Carolina, Colorado, and Edmonton. However, Fleury’s desire for a starting role may shape his decision. In the case of the Oilers, if he’s going to share duties with Stuart Skinner, he might be open to it. If he’s a third-stringer or likely only to play one out of every five games, he may not be so keen to accept a trade.
Connor McDavid’s mention of Stuart Skinner, Calvin Pickard, and Jack Campbell in a podcast interview sparks intrigue, particularly regarding the Oilers’ goalie situation. It suggests the team still views all of those netminders as players who can help them this season. Friedman writes, “The Oilers were in no rush to mess with what worked.”
