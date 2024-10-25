Oilers Receive Boost with Promising Evander Kane Injury Update

Thought to be out until March or potentially the rest of the 2024-25 NHL regular season, it is now expected that Evander Kane may be back in the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers by early 2025. Following surgeries to deal with multiple core injuries, NHL insider Kevin Weekes recently provided an encouraging update, suggesting early 2025 might be the new timeline.
With the Oilers struggling to find consistency early in the 2024-25 season, Kane’s return could not come soon enough.
The Oilers have stumbled to a 2-4-1 start, and Kane’s absence has been felt both physically and offensively. Last season, Kane notched 24 goals and provided a hard-nosed, physical presence that the Oilers are sorely missing in the middle-six. While the team has struggled without him, the hope is that Kane’s return can inject much-needed energy into the lineup and help the Oilers make a strong playoff push.
Early talks assumed that the Oilers would coast into the playoff picture and then Kane’s return would be a huge addition in the postseason — almost like adding a deadline rental. Unfortunately, the Oilers aren’t coasting through anything and it appears they could use a player like him in their lineup now.
Kane’s Injury Update Could Be a Huge Plus For the Oilers
There’s still a long way between now and early 2025. That’s enough time for the Oilers to dig a hole too big to climb out of — much like they almost did in 2023-24. The team is going to have to find a way to spark their offense and string some wins together without Kane. Even if he returns two months earlier than expected, he won’t help if Edmonton doesn’t find a way to turn things around.
While Kane’s return date is now set for early 2025, a lot can change between now and then. The Oilers may continue to struggle, but if they can stay competitive and potentially make a key addition or two, getting Kane back could turn them into a legitimate Stanley Cup threat in the second half of the season.
Next: Brad Marchand Addresses Bench Incident Amid Bruins Frustration
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 8 hours ago
Brad Marchand Addresses Bench Incident Amid Bruins Frustration
Brad Marchand talks with the media on Thursday about the Jim Montgomery incident on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 14 hours ago
Oilers’ Ty Emberson Struggling with Small Adjustment in Edmonton
Oilers' d-man Ty Emberson is finding the transition from San Jose to Edmonton challenging,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Why “Unique” HC Lugano Deal for Justin Schultz Likely Ends NHL Career
Former NHL defenseman Justin Schultz has signed with HC Lugano in Switzerland, likely marking...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Bringing Kadri Back to the Maple Leafs Is a Dream
A recent trade proposal to bring Nazem Kadri back to the Maple leafs sounds...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap Oct. 22: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Canucks, Panthers…
NHL Trade Talk Recap Oct. 22: Oilers changes don't lead to win, Maple Leafs...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Projected Lineup for Tonight’s Game: Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets
Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road. What...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs’ David Kämpf Could Be the Missing Piece for the Flames
With the Calgary Flames' quick start, how would trading for David Kämpf help the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Is Coach Arniel Right? Are Jets Central Division Contenders?
The Winnipeg Jets are off to a 5-0 start on the season. Is Coach...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Does Pettersson’s Issue with Canucks’ Market Require a Fresh Start?
Elias Pettersson is struggling this season but how much of that is on the...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
The Good, Bad & Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 5-2 Win Over Lightning
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5–2. What were...