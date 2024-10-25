Oilers Receive Boost with Promising Evander Kane Injury Update

Thought to be out until March or potentially the rest of the 2024-25 NHL regular season, it is now expected that Evander Kane may be back in the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers by early 2025. Following surgeries to deal with multiple core injuries, NHL insider Kevin Weekes recently provided an encouraging update, suggesting early 2025 might be the new timeline.

With the Oilers struggling to find consistency early in the 2024-25 season, Kane’s return could not come soon enough.

**Medical Update** ???? ????

I’m told F Evander Kane is on track for his return to @EdmontonOilers lineup from his injuries/ surgery etc for early 2025. #HockeyX #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/HGouQKmPgX — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) October 24, 2024

The Oilers have stumbled to a 2-4-1 start, and Kane’s absence has been felt both physically and offensively. Last season, Kane notched 24 goals and provided a hard-nosed, physical presence that the Oilers are sorely missing in the middle-six. While the team has struggled without him, the hope is that Kane’s return can inject much-needed energy into the lineup and help the Oilers make a strong playoff push.

Early talks assumed that the Oilers would coast into the playoff picture and then Kane’s return would be a huge addition in the postseason — almost like adding a deadline rental. Unfortunately, the Oilers aren’t coasting through anything and it appears they could use a player like him in their lineup now.

There’s still a long way between now and early 2025. That’s enough time for the Oilers to dig a hole too big to climb out of — much like they almost did in 2023-24. The team is going to have to find a way to spark their offense and string some wins together without Kane. Even if he returns two months earlier than expected, he won’t help if Edmonton doesn’t find a way to turn things around.

Evander Kane Edmonton Oilers surgery recovery LTIR

While Kane’s return date is now set for early 2025, a lot can change between now and then. The Oilers may continue to struggle, but if they can stay competitive and potentially make a key addition or two, getting Kane back could turn them into a legitimate Stanley Cup threat in the second half of the season.

Next: Brad Marchand Addresses Bench Incident Amid Bruins Frustration