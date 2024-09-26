Oilers Only Need One Thing from Ty Emberson During the 2024-25 Season

If the Edmonton Oilers don’t go out and acquire another top-four defender, newly acquired defenseman Ty Emberson could play a key role for the team this season. Acquired from the San Jose Sharks in the trade that sent Cody Ceci the other way, Emberson comes at a fraction of Ceci’s cost and brings solid defensive metrics, even if his NHL experience is limited to just 30 games.
The question some analysts are asking is, can he play an elevated role and bring what Ceci brought? The Oilers don’t need him to do much more, and if he does, it’s nothing but a positive.
Assuming things stay as is out of camp and pre-season, Emberson is slated to play alongside Darnell Nurse on the top defensive pairing. He will be under pressure to handle a bump in minutes for one of the league’s top offensive teams, but it’s too soon to say he can’t take on the responsibility.
While expectations are high, much of his success will depend on Nurse’s ability to elevate his game and provide stability to his new partner. If Nurse performs at the level expected of a $9.25 million defenseman, Emberson should benefit from that support. All Emberson has to do is avoid making Nurse’s job harder, which some fans believe is why the Ceci and Nurse pairing struggled as it did.
Oilers Just Need Emberson to Limit Mistakes
Emberson’s focus won’t be on point production—he’s unlikely to see power play time and won’t be asked to carry an offensive load. Instead, the Oilers need him to be steady, physical, and reliable, especially on the penalty kill and in five-on-five situations. Nobody will be perfect, but the less he’s noticed, the better.
“I think I just want to contribute in the ways that maybe won’t go as noticed,” Emberson shared as he began his first training camp with the Oilers. If he can deliver on that personal goal, he could prove to be a valuable addition as the team aims for a deep playoff run this season.
In an ideal scenario, he would serve as a solid third-pairing stay-at-home defenseman, but Edmonton may be asking more from him by slotting him into the top four. That’s the downside of running with a tight salary cap and losing some key pieces on the back end. For Emberson, focus on one job and it will likely be his to lose.
Next: Edmonton Oilers Continue to Trim Roster With 12 More Cuts
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Amid Extension Talks, Linus Ullmark Shines in Senators Debut
Linus Ullmark played well in his Ottawa Senators pre-season debut, which is great for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers Only Need One Thing from Ty Emberson During the 2024-25 Season
The Edmonton Oilers will be asking a lot of defenseman Ty Emberson during the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
Edmonton Oilers Continue to Trim Roster With 12 More Cuts
The Edmonton Oilers continue to cut their rosters, dialing in the line combinations. Who...
-
NHL News/ 11 hours ago
Good News for Maple Leafs Despite Auston Matthews Injury Scare
Auston Matthews will sit Thursday's preseason game for the Maple Leafs, but the team...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Goalie Alexei Kolosov Resolves Issues with Flyers, Gets “Legit Shot” at NHL
Despite past issues, it appears things have been ironed out and goaltending prospect Alexei...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Math Shows Best Way for Oilers to Manage Kane’s Injury and Salary Cap
The Edmonton Oilers might have a couple of options to deal with Evander Kane's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Oilers Coach Not Shocked By 6-1 Preseason Loss to Star-Studded Jets
The Edmonton Oilers were beaten badly by the Winnipeg Jets in preseason action, something...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Coach Jokes About McDavid’s Spot Amidst Moves and Roster Cuts
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch is forced to make some tough decisions, sending...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Mitch Marner Has Candid Take on Amazon Documentary
Mitch Marner was asked about the Amazon documentary and if he'll watch it. His...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Early Preseason Reaction: Josh Brown the Oilers 2024-25 New Whipping Boy
The Edmonton Oilers need a defenseman to step up and Josh Brown might struggle....