Edmonton Oilers Continue to Trim Roster With 12 More Cuts

As the new NHL season fast approaches, the Edmonton Oilers have continued to narrow down their rosters. With the coaching staff starting to dial in the team chemistry, NHL hopefuls who aren’t slated to be part of the pro team’s plans this season are being sent back to their respective organizations and leagues. There were more cuts to the 2024-25 camp.

In addition to the four prospects that have already been cut, nine more names were cut early on Wednesday. An additional three were cut Thursday morning after the Oilers lost 6-1 to the Winnipeg Jets.

Released from PTO and will report to Bakersfield:

Jasper Weatherby (F)

Brett Brochu (G)

Connor Corcoran (D)

Alex Kannok-Leipert (D)

Cameron Wright (F)

Loaned to Bakersfield:

Matvey Petrov (F)

Connor Ungar (G)

Jayden Grubbe (F)

James Stefan (F)

The #Oilers reduced their training camp roster today, sending nine players to the @Condors. https://t.co/00yFHDaIMF — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 25, 2024

Starting with the offence, five prospects were cut Wednesday. Jasper Weatherby and Cameron Wright both joined the Oilers on professional tryouts this offseason. Weatherby has one NHL season under his belt where he recorded 11 points in 50 games. As for Wright, he played for the Oilers AHL affiliate team, the Bakersfield Condors, where he recorded 21 points in 48 games. As for their futures? Both players are to report to the AHL Condors.

As for forwards from the farm team, Matvey Petrov, Jayden Grubbe, and James Stefan will all play for the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL this season. Both Petrov and Grubbe struggled in their first AHL season. The Russian native Petrov recorded 14 points in 53 games. While Grubbe recorded 14 points in 67 games. For Stefan, he starts his first season with the Condors, hoping to replicate his OHL total of 101 points in 67 games.

Matvey Petrov Oilers rookie camp

Oilers Defensive Prospects

Focusing on the blue line, two defensemen on professional tryouts have been cut by the Oilers and are to report to the Condors. Both Connor Corcoran and Alex Kannok-Leipert have storied pasts in the AHL. In particular, Kannok-Leipert has three AHL seasons under his belt, recording 12 points in 123 career AHL games, holding down a +/- of +10. A similar story goes for Corcoran, bouncing between the AHL and ECHL since 2020. Last season he recorded 23 points in 45 games playing in the ECHL.

Now for the last line of defense, the goaltenders. Brett Brochu joined the Oilers organization on a professional tryout. Last season, Brochu played in the ECHL, where he recorded a 2.66 goals against average coupled with a 0.920 save percentage. As for Ungar, he joined the Oilers organization last season. The Brock University goaltender, Ungar, is coming off a career year where he recorded a 0.932 save percentage and a 2.15 goals against average.

Despite not making the Edmonton Oilers opening night roster, each prospect got the first taste of NHL action in training camp. A useful tool for players to reach their full potential. A total of 13 prospects have been sent back to the minors. Nine of which are to report to the Oilers affiliate AHL team, the Bakersfield Condors.

More Cuts on Thursday for the Oilers

The Oilers made three roster cuts on Thursday, reducing their training camp lineup. One player on an AHL contract was released from his professional tryout and will join the Bakersfield Condors, while two others have been loaned to the AHL team.

Released from PTO and reporting to Bakersfield:

Ethan de Jong (F)

Loaned to Bakersfield:

Maximus Wanner (D)

Noel Hoefenmayer (D)

The #Oilers have trimmed their training camp roster by three more players, sending Wanner, Hoefenmayer & de Jong to the @Condors. https://t.co/MhtimeUQas — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 26, 2024

Next: Good News for Maple Leafs Despite Auston Matthews Injury Scare