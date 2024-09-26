Whatever Happened to Ex-Oiler Goalie Mikko Koskinen?

Mikko Koskinen’s career was full of twists and turns, from being drafted by the New York Islanders in 2009 to becoming a key goaltender for the Edmonton Oilers. While he never became a full-time starter in the NHL, Koskinen left a lasting impression. Now, at 36, the towering six-foot-seven Finnish goaltender has officially retired and embarked on a new chapter in hockey as a player agent in his home country of Finland.

He was one of those guys who you always thought would make it as a starter, but he never quite got there. He had great potential, but a random puck always seemed to slip through his five-hole at the wrong time.

Koskinen’s Early NHL Journey

Koskinen’s journey began when the Islanders picked him 31st in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. However, his time in New York was short. He played in only four NHL games before deciding to move back to Europe overseas. He bounced around in the KHL and SM-Liiga for several seasons, continuing to work on his skills.

In 2018, Koskinen returned to the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers. Initially signing a one-year deal, Koskinen showed enough that the Oilers re-upped him to a three-year contract extension in the middle of his first season. Ups and downs marked his time in Edmonton. Although he never became the team’s go-to playoff goalie (Mike Smith took over the net in 2022), Koskinen delivered solid performances during his four-year tenure.

Mikko Koskinen Oilers former goalie

In 164 games with the Oilers, Koskinen put up an 83-59-13 record with a .907 save percentage. His 83 wins put him sixth all-time in Oilers franchise history. Surprisingly, he’s ahead of goalies like Dwayne Roloson and Curtis Joseph (Cujo). Despite these achievements, Koskinen’s NHL career ended after the 2021-22 season. He’d had enough of Edmonton, and it seemed a good time for him to move on. He went home to Europe.

Koskinen Left the Oilers and Landed in Switzerland

After leaving the NHL, Koskinen continued his career in the Swiss National League with HC Lugano. While reports emerged in April that he was planning to retire, it wasn’t until recently that his retirement became official. His next move? Koskinen has decided to become a player agent in Finland, helping guide the next generation of hockey players.

Koskinen’s giant frame will no longer fill the net. However, he hasn’t roamed far from the game he loves. Koskinen’s post-hockey career promises to be just as intriguing as his time on the ice as he navigates the world of player representation in his native Finland.

