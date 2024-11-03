Oilers Only Make One Lineup Change Ahead of Game vs. Flames

With one exception, the Edmonton Oilers are sticking with the same lines against the Calgary Flames on Sunday that won the game on Thursday versus the Nashville Predators. Out of the lineup is goaltender Calvin Pickard, and in is Stuart Skinner. The hope is that the Oilers can continue to come together as a team without their captain against a quicker and surprisingly effective Flames club.

The decision might seem odd considering Pickard picked up a big win versus the Preds in a 26-save performance. He was great when he needed to be, making some key saves at key times. But, because the Oilers play back-to-back games, Skinner gets the call on Sunday, with Pickard likely back in versus the New Jersey Devils on Monday night.

Other Notable Lineup Notes for the Oilers

Connor McDavid is still out of action. Head coach Kris Knoblauch suggested that it might be closer to two weeks than three weeks for a recovery, but the captain is not ready to return after falling in a game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets and suffering a lower-body injury. That will leave Leon Draisaitl as the top center and the Oilers hope he can have another monster game.

He’ll be flanked by Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson, both of whom seemed to mesh with Draisaitl nicely. Podkolzin had arguably his best game as an Oiler and said he’s approaching each day with the mentality to just keep improving. “Just keep building, keep pushing hard, and just try to make more good habits because this will be a big thing later on in the season,” he explained.

Travis Dermott stays in and Troy Stecher remains out. Stecher hasn’t necessarily been demoted, but the Oilers are trying to keep all of their defenseman fresh and Dermott had been sitting for a while prior to Thursday’s game.

Noah Philp and Drake Caggiula are also staying in the lineup. Philp played in his first NHL game and registered his first point with an assist. His story has been a great one in the NHL this season and if he can keep giving Edmonton solid minutes on that fourth line, he could earn himself a spot for good on the team.

The Oilers Projected Lines vs. Calgary:

Forwards

Podkolzin – Draisaitl – Arvidsson

Skinner – Nugent-Hopkins – Hyman

Janmark – Henrique – Brown

Caggiula – Philp – Perry

Defence

Ekholm – Bouchard

Nurse – Dermott

Kulak – Emberson

Goalies

Skinner

Pickard

