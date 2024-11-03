Takeaways from the Canucks’ 3-2 Win Over the Sharks

The Vancouver Canucks pulled off a thrilling 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks, snapping their two-game losing skid. Vancouver managed to edge past San Jose, led by Pius Suter‘s late-game heroics. The win halted the Sharks’ three-game win streak and reasserted the Canucks’ competitive abilities.

Here are three key takeaways from Saturday’s game:

Takeaway 1: Pius Suter Put Up a Clutch Two-Goal Game

Pius Suter stole the show by scoring two goals, including the game-winner with just 25.7 seconds left. His first goal tied the game 1-1 in the second period, and he scored again in the final moments to seal the win for Vancouver.

Over the last five games, Suter has scored four times and is finding a rhythm in the Canucks’ lineup. Despite playing in a bottom-six role, he’s emerging as a reliable source of offense when it matters most. He’s the kind of secondary scoring all NHL teams need.

Takeaway 2: Jake DeBrusk Scores His First Canucks Goal

Jake DeBrusk finally found the back of the net for the first time against the Sharks, scoring late in the third to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead. After a four-game point drought, this goal might be the confidence boost DeBrusk needs as he settles into his new team following a seven-year contract in the offseason.

DeBrusk added three hits and two shots on goal, showing a physical edge that Vancouver could benefit from as he seeks to earn a larger role. The winger currently has five points in 10 games, but his goal was also a statement. It marked his first scoring contribution after signing a significant long-term deal with the team. Vancouver hopes his experience and physicality can bolster their depth as they look to contend.

Takeaway 3. Kevin Lankinen Stays Steady in Net

Kevin Lankinen made 21 saves on 23 shots. He has maintained his unbeaten record in regulation this season (5-0-2). Despite giving up a late goal to Mikael Granlund that tied the game at 2-2, Lankinen held firm. He kept the team in a position to respond quickly. They did, and that was the difference.

Kevin Lankinen signed with the Canucks just before the season began.

Lankinen has impressed with a 2.25 GAA and a .919 save percentage over seven games, providing Vancouver with stable goaltending. He’s been the critical difference as his team has worked toward consistency throughout the season.

The Key Play of the Game for Vancouver: Suter’s Game-Winner

The critical moment of the game was Pius Suter’s game-winner with 25.7 seconds left on the clock. After the Sharks tied the game against the Canucks with their net empty, Suter quickly responded. He skated into the offensive zone and finished on a feed from Conor Garland to reclaim the lead.

This quick response highlighted the Canucks’ resilience, showing they can rally under pressure and reclaim control when it matters most. Suter’s clutch play ended any hopes the Sharks had of extending the game into overtime.

Final Random Game Thoughts

This game saw Vancouver bounce back strongly after a blowout 6-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils two days earlier. The Canucks showed poise and rode the performances of Suter, DeBrusk, and Lankinen to the win. Vancouver heads next to Anaheim, where they’ll aim to keep this momentum going and strengthen their standing in a competitive Pacific Division.

Vancouver went 0-for-2 on the power play, extending a four-game drought. While they still find ways to win, improving their special teams could prove crucial for tighter matchups. Can they fix their play with the man advantage? It could come back to haunt them.

Recently acquired Timothy Liljegren debuted for the Sharks, logging nearly 17 minutes of ice time. With San Jose focused on rebuilding, Liljegren looks to have a solid opportunity for more ice time than his stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs. His development could be pivotal for San Jose’s long-term defensive plans. It was a good game for him.

