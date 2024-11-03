Scribe Hints Rangers Could Make Surprise Trade This Offseason

As the New York Rangers look to reshape their roster this offseason, all signs point toward a potential trade involving defenseman Jacob Trouba. With an $8 million cap hit, moving Trouba would provide significant financial relief, especially after the team’s attempts to trade him during the previous offseason fell short. But, as logical as it sounds that Trouba is the odd man out while the Rangers have to get contracts done for Igor Shesterkin, K’Andre Miller, and others, The Athletic’s Arthur Staple suggests a “wild card” or surprise trade could happen instead.

Staple hints that K’Andre Miller could emerge as the unexpected “wild card” in trade discussions. Despite being just 24 years old and having significant potential, Miller’s fit alongside Adam Fox has come into question. Staple writes:

Miller may be better suited to a more stay-at-home partner, which means on this Rangers team, he’d be a second-pair guy. If the Rangers aren’t sold on a Miller-Fox pairing, then exploring a trade this offseason makes a fair amount of sense.

While the two blueliners had some early success together this season, their recent separation during a tough game hints that the coaching staff isn’t completely sold on the pairing. And, considering the contract Miller will earn, moving out his future salary gives the team room to maneuver.

Miller Gets the Rangers More in Trade Than Trouba Does

Staple points out that trading Miller could yield a substantial return. Specifically, he mentions a young, cost-controlled defenseman or multiple players with lower cap hits. Given the emergence of Victor Mancini and the solid play of Braden Schneider, the Rangers could absorb Miller’s departure without feeling the loss of Miller too deeply.

K’Andre Miller of the Rangers could be a surprise name to surface in trade rumors

Obviously, this isn’t an easy decision for GM Chris Drury. He faces the challenge of who to give the money to, getting the best return, and figuring out who the organization can afford to sacrifice. Someone likely has to go, but it’s a question of who.

Next: The Good, Bad, & Ugly In Maple Leafs 4-2 Loss to Blues