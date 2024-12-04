What if the Flames Had Successfully Targeted Dylan Holloway?

Yesterday, OilersNation’s Zach Laing published an intriguing article that delved into the possibility that the Calgary Flames had also targeted Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg in the summer of 2024. While the St. Louis Blues ultimately signed both players to offer sheets, Laing’s piece raises a fascinating question: What if the Flames had successfully stolen Holloway from the Oilers?

What would the ripple effects have been for both teams and the Battle of Alberta? What would this hypothetical scenario look like? How could this move have reshaped the rivalry between Edmonton and Calgary?

The Battle of Alberta Could Have Ramped Up Considerably

This summer, the Battle of Alberta almost reached a new level of intensity when news broke that the Flames were one of the teams considering issuing an offer sheet for Edmonton Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway. While St. Louis ultimately ended up signing both Holloway and Philip Broberg, the fact that Calgary was in the mix to poach the 22-year-old winger could’ve drastically altered the rivalry.

According to Laing, Calgary’s interest in Holloway was more than a mere rumor—it was a real possibility. The Flames were looking to issue offer sheets for the Oilers’ top young prospects, and Holloway was a primary target. This aggressive strategy would’ve been a major headache for the Oilers. In addition to the Flames’ ability to weaken Edmonton’s already thin depth, it would’ve added fuel to an already heated rivalry that dates back decades.

At the time, Holloway’s status as a high-ceiling player with untapped potential made him an appealing target. Calgary saw a chance to snatch a player who could’ve been a key contributor in their top-six for years to come, all while taking away a potential future asset from the Oilers.

Would There Have Been Pressure on the Oilers to Respond?

Had the Flames successfully signed Holloway, would the Oilers have been forced to match the offer sheet and potentially squeeze their salary cap further? Or would they let Holloway walk to their provincial rival? With the Oilers already trying to balance contracts for stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, a player like Holloway—who had shown flashes of brilliance in his limited NHL experience—represented a potentially important piece of their future.

Dylan Holloway Flames offer sheet

Matching the offer sheet would have been costly. The Oilers were already juggling their salary cap to fit key contracts, and adding more financial pressure by committing big dollars to a young player could’ve thrown a wrench in their plans. Letting Holloway go, however, would have felt like a significant loss. They would have lost his talent. But, they would have lost in the optics battle by allowing a promising prospect to move to their rival. It would’ve added a layer of urgency and frustration to the Oilers’ offseason—something they could ill afford as they pushed all-in on a Stanley Cup run.

The Potential Ripple Effect on Edmonton’s Roster

Had Calgary poached Holloway, it could have also jump-started the Flames’ rebuilding efforts and made them a more legitimate threat to Edmonton in the division. The Flames would have been getting a young, talented forward to complement their existing pieces, while the Oilers would have had to reassess their depth and future outlook. The ripple effect could have changed the course of the Oilers and the Flames seasons.

Holloway has started to find his rhythm with the St. Louis Blues. With seven goals and 13 points in 25 games, he’s becoming a steady contributor for his new team, including a three-game scoring streak in which he racked up three goals and two assists.

While it’s clear that Holloway has the potential to be a key player in the NHL, Oilers fans are left to wonder: What if Calgary had successfully signed him? Would he have been able to perform at a similar level in Edmonton’s high-powered offense, or would he have flourished more in the Blues’ system? More importantly, how would the loss of Holloway to a division rival have impacted Edmonton’s Stanley Cup aspirations?

In the Battle of Alberta: Was Holloway a Missed Chance for Calgary?

Had the Flames succeeded in poaching Holloway, the rivalry with the Oilers would have taken on an even more personal edge. With the Flames adding a talented young player to their roster, the Battle of Alberta would’ve been set for an explosive new chapter. Holloway in a Flames jersey would have stoked the flames (no pun intended) of animosity between the two teams, intensifying the already fierce competition.

While Holloway’s future in St. Louis remains a story in progress, Calgary’s missed chance to land him left a void that could have shifted the balance of power in the Pacific Division. Had he joined the Flames, Holloway could’ve become the breakout star they needed, putting additional pressure on Edmonton. The Battle of Alberta is far from over, but the 2024 summer drama surrounding Holloway could have made the rivalry even fiercer.

Related: Oilers’ Offseason Reminder: Red Hot Holloway Returns With Blues