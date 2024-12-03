Ryan Reaves’ Vow After Suspension Should Concern Maple Leafs

Fresh off serving a five-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves broke his silence Tuesday, addressing the media about the controversial play and the injury it caused. Unfortunately, what he said isn’t likely to sit well in a league that is trying to remove intent to injure out of the game.
Reaves defended his physical style of play, responding to Nurse’s earlier comments that certain players in the NHL aim to “inflict pain” on every shift. Right or wrong, long gone are the days of “hit to hurt” in the NHL. Today, it’s about removing a man from the puck using the body. However, interference, boarding, hits to the head, along with any other kinds of hugely physical checks are being closely monitored by the league. There is debate about the length of suspensions being handed out, but it’s hard to argue that more hits are leading to supplemental discipline than ever before.
Reaves doesn’t seem to be bothered by the fact he crossed a line when he hit Nurse, even if he admits it wasn’t his intention to catch him high. Nurse accused Reaves of intentionally trying to hurt someone, suggesting Reaves has a pattern of it. “I think it’s pretty obvious what’s going on there,” Nurse told the media.
While arguing semantics, Reaves essentially said he’s not about to back off.
“The only truth that he [Nurse] spoke was I go out there to inflict pain. That’s a fact, and that’s not going to stop,” Reaves said. “But I’m going to continue to do it legally.” Continue is debatable.
Reaves Is Playing With Fire If He Keeps It Up
While Reaves expressed remorse for the outcome, he remained unapologetic about his approach to the game, citing his long track record. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years, with 900 games and over 3,000 hits. I play physically every game,” Reaves emphasized. Unfortunately, he hasn’t seemed to come to grips with the fact that his style of play isn’t exactly helping the Maple Leafs.
Despite the Leafs’ 8-6-2 record with Reaves in the lineup, they’ve performed significantly better (7-1) without him. Reaves suggested the suspension is likely only going to motivate him to play “harder now — and keep burying guys.” And, with every hit he makes like that, he’s taking a risk he’ll misjudge the timing or cross a line like he did with Nurse.
Reaves described the incident as a split-second misjudgment: “Just took a couple inches from too bad of an angle and caught him. If I’m a second later, I catch body. It’s something you don’t want to see.” So, if Reaves is head-hunting, what are the chances he goes overboard? Probably good. And, how exactly does that help Toronto?
More Supensions Coming for Reaves With His Mentality?
When asked about the suspension length, Reaves quipped, “I don’t want to get into that. I already told the kids that Christmas is cancelled.” What might not be so funny is any further suspensions. Each one is going to get longer and longer. Even if he doesn’t get suspended again, if he can’t find a way to be useful without taking someone out, the Leafs, or any other team for that matter, might not see much use in keeping him around.
At the very least, you can expect Nurse won’t appreciate these comments and the Oilers will be looking for retribution. That may or may not concern Reaves.
Ssdd
December 3, 2024 at 3:52 pm
Asinine take on Reeves comments. Yes, the main purpose of the body check is to separate the opponent from the puck but it’s also meant to send a message, why else would there be so much emphasis on finishing your check. How often does a hit take place after the puck has been moved & there is no puck there to separate from the player. All the time. It’s meant to be intimidating & that’s part of Reaves role. Who else in the Leafs lineup is going to intimidate, not many. Reeves has to be careful going forward but that is his game.
** Site moderator note: Last line of comment removed as it violates our commenting policies