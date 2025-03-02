Oilers Must Know Something Is Suspect With Evander Kane

The trade speculation surrounding Evander Kane as the deadline approaches is starting to look like more than smoke or just rumors. The amount of talk surrounding Kane’s status with the Edmonton Oilers resembles a fire ready to ignite. Elliotte Friedman reported that the Oilers have received Kane’s no-trade list and are actively exploring the market to gauge his trade value.

On the surface, moving Kane doesn’t make much sense. He’s exactly the type of player the Oilers need—a physical, playoff-tested forward who can contribute offensively. Whether he returns in the regular season or for the playoffs, it’s hard to see how Edmonton could acquire a better player to fill his role.

Jim Matheson made an interesting point when he wrote on Sunday:

“I get that GM Stan Bowman has to gauge the trade market for Evander Kane who now has a modified 16-team list, but really Oilers have nobody like him to plug in, in terms of snarliness in their top 9 on wing. Whenever he plays, even being rusty.”

What Do the Oilers Know About Kane?

Wanting to have cap space is understandable. But giving up on a player that could really help the Oilers’ post-season run seems like an odd idea. Kane will need some time to get back into the swing of things, but he’s shown in the past he can do so. By all accounts, he’s eager to prove himself and contribute. Still, the Oilers want to know if he’s tradeable.

This has to hint the Oilers know something, doesn’t it?

Are they not seeing things the same way Kane does? Perhaps Evander feels he is well ahead of schedule with his recovery, but the Oilers don’t agree. What if the Oilers know he’s going to publicly talk about his health if Edmonton doesn’t clear him? Maybe Kane intends to get a second medical opinion because the two sides are not yet on the same page. Kane is a wildcard, but is there a chance he’s already told the team he intends to speak out if they don’t clear him?

This might be an unfair assessment of Kane’s situation, but based on his past reputation, it’s hard to know what Kane would do or say if he was unhappy with how the team addressed his comeback.

What if Edmonton’s new management team had already decided Kane wasn’t part of the long-term picture with this Oilers team? There were times last season when he clearly had issues with his teammates. Some of his on-ice friction with Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry was deemed as competitive players who wanted to win. What if it was more than that?

here's more on the corey perry and evander kane argument. as kevin bieksa speculates here, it looks like perry was upset about a lazy turnover down low by kane. pic.twitter.com/l3ndoIaLKn https://t.co/fnpG2MhBKF — zach (@zjlaing) April 7, 2024

Were the Oilers Always Waiting to Move On From Kane?

This is purely speculation, but what if the Oilers were always waiting for the moment they could trade Kane and everyone was aware that this was coming? If the two sides felt this wasn’t a relationship the organization intended to keep alive, the Oilers might have been waiting for the moment they could ask Kane for his list. And, if they’re actively calling every team not on it, it hints they’re really looking to be aggressive here.

Oilers’ Jeff Jackson and Stan Bowman are shopping Evander Kane. Why?

Too many things seem off with how all of this is unfolding. Kane is a useful player and a huge addition if he comes back healthy. Why would the Oilers not want him to play meaningful games?

This management team made some big offseason decisions, removing some of the key components of last season’s run. Their willingness to change things up seems to indicate they aren’t afraid to make another splash.

