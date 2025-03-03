NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Canadiens, Panthers, Rangers

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Mar. 2), the Florida Panthers might be without Matthew Tkachuk for some time. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers held Reilly Smith out of the lineup as it’s expected a trade might be coming. It feels like the Edmonton Oilers are leaning towards an Evander Kane trade and there is interesting picking up in a Jake Evans trade.

Panthers Could Get Aggressive After Losing Tkachuk

The Florida Panthers placed Matthew Tkachuk on injured reserve and while it’s too soon to say he’ll be done for the regular season, it’s looking like that might be the reality. The Panthers were already getting aggressive ahead of the trade deadline — they landed Seth Jones — GM Bill Zito might turn up the volume.

Canadiens Getting More Calls on Evans

According to TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun, interest is picking up on Canadiens’ forward Jake Evans. LeBrun writes:

“No shortage of calls coming in on Jake Evans based on what I’m hearing around the league. Montreal’s post-break resurgence obviously makes things interesting. As mentioned before, Habs have told teams they are ok keeping Evans if asking price isn’t met. Could go either way.”

More on Trade Talk Surrounding Evander Kane

Elliotte Friedman reported that the Oilers have received Kane’s no-trade list and are checking around the market to see if a trade might be on the table before Friday’s deadline. We question why the Oilers seem so eager to have the option to pull the trigger on a deal when Kane coming back might actually be the best thing for the Oilers.

Is there something going on where the team and the forward aren’t on the same page? Is there a reason beyond the salary cap flexibility that would force the team into feeling like they need to make a deal?

Rangers Pull Reilly Smith From Lineup

The New York Rangers pulled Reilly Smith from the lineup as they prepare for the trade deadline. Dan Rosen of NHL.com writes, “A trade will be coming. We just don’t know when yet. The Rangers are not in a position to let pending UFAs walk for nothing.”

Do the Rangers have a deal in the works? If so, where is he being traded?

