4 Teams Linked: Trade Interest Rising for Canadiens’ Jake Evans
Pierre LeBrun notes several teams are talking to the Canadiens about a Jake Evans trade, but they aren’t sure they’ll make a deadline move.
According to TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun, there is a ton of trade interest in Montreal Canadiens’ forward Jake Evans. Already expected to a popular player among contenders, it was reported the price would be high as the Canadiens didn’t necessarily want to move him.
Because the Canadiens are still in the playoff mix, if this trade happens, it may be in the final days ahead of Friday’s deadline.
“No shortage of calls coming in on Jake Evans based on what I’m hearing around the league. Montreal’s post-break resurgence obviously makes things interesting. As mentioned before, Habs have told teams they are ok keeping Evans if asking price isn’t met. Could go either way.”
The Canadiens might be holding out for a first-round pick. That’s a big ask, and if they feel like they aren’t in a pressure situation to move him, it’s likely GM Kent Hughes feels like he’s in a no-lose situation. With the demand exceeding the supply, he can hold out and could still work on signing Evans in the summer.
Which Teams Might Pay the Price For Evans at the Trade Deadline?
In an article published Saturday for RG.org, James Murphy reports that the New Jersey Devils might be kicking tires on Evans. GM Tom Fitzgerald “would love a banger that can score in their top-six and a center that can float in the middle-six forward group.”
The Florida Panthers could be intriguing here now that Matthew Tkachuk has landed on LTIR. That said, they might not have the draft pick compensation the Canadiens will be seeking.
The Edmonton Oilers have been rumored to be interested. With the team exploring options on Evander Kane, this might be a trade in which the Oilers try to move out a higher-salary player for one with a lower cap hit.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have also been connected in Evans rumors, but some insiders think they’re focused on Brayden Schenn. Could Evans be Brad Treliving’s backup plan?
