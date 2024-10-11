Insider: Oilers Have Called Former Bruins’ Blueliner About Contract

Former Boston Bruins defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk is talking to several teams about a contract for this season. Among them is the Edmonton Oilers who are reportedly in discussions with the NHL veteran. According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, the belief is that Edmonton has already had conversations with Shattenkirk’s camp.

He writes:

His camp, led by agent Jordan Neumann, remains in constant communication with several teams, having in-depth conversations about his client’s potential fit. It’s believed the Edmonton Oilers are among the teams that have talked to them.

After a rough start to the 2024-25 season, which saw the Oilers suffer a 6-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, there’s growing concern about the team’s defensive depth. This isn’t the first time Edmonton has been linked to Shattenkirk, but if the Oilers keep having defensive issues, it could prompt more serious conversations. Shattenkirk, a former Bruin, who also played with the Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and St. Louis Blues is someone who could help Edmonton if things go from bad to worse.

Shattenkirk, 35, has played 952 NHL games and is known for his offensive abilities from the blue line. While not necessarily a shutdown defenseman, he is a capable defender. Key to the Oilers’ interest is that he’s a right-shot blueliner capable of 16 minutes per game. He might be a better option than what the Oilers have on their roster.

Shattenkirk spent last season with the Bruins, averaging just under 15:47 per game and playing in six playoff contests. His experience and leadership, as well as his 2020 Stanley Cup win with the Tampa Bay Lightning at a discounted rate, are all attractive qualities,

The Oilers’ primary concern, however, is finding a solid defensive partner for Darnell Nurse. Shattenkirk’s reputation leans more toward offensive play, and it’s hard to know if this would be a fit. At the same time, it could be an inexpensive calculated risk.

