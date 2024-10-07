Schwindt, Reimer, Lavoie, and a Full Rundown of NHL Waiver Claims and Clears

Several NHL players found new homes after being claimed off waivers on Monday, adding depth and flexibility to various rosters around the league. The most notable moves involved the Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights, and Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Notable NHL Waiver Claims
The Ducks picked up veteran goaltender James Reimer from the Buffalo Sabres. Reimer, 36, brings over 500 games of NHL experience and will serve as a backup for Lukas Dostal while John Gibson recovers from an appendectomy. Reimer’s presence will make it possible to send Calle Clang to the AHL. Buffalo has Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi ahead of Reimer on their depth chart.
The Vegas Golden Knights were active as well, claiming two promising prospects: Cole Schwindt from the Calgary Flames and Raphael Lavoie from the Edmonton Oilers. Schwindt, 23, recorded 36 points in 66 AHL games last season, while Lavoie, 24, notched 28 goals and 22 assists with Edmonton’s AHL affiliate. Both players are expected to strengthen Vegas’s depth.
Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets added versatile forward Zach Aston-Reese from Vegas. Aston-Reese, 30, brings over 300 games of NHL experience and could fill a valuable depth role for the team.
In a less surprising move, the Vancouver Canucks reclaimed goaltender Jiri Patera from the Boston Bruins, rebalancing their goaltending depth after briefly losing him on waivers. The Bruins claimed Patera when they faced uncertainty about Jeremy Swayman’s availability for the start of the season. Swayman signed on Sunday, allowing the Bruins to place Patera back on waivers. The Canucks quickly scooped him back up. He can now be sent right to the AHL.
NHL Players Who Cleared Waivers:
Boston Bruins: Brandon Bussi, Patrick Brown, Billy Sweezey, Jeffrey Viel
Buffalo Sabres: Kale Clague, Lukas Rousek
Calgary Flames: Devin Cooley, Jakob Pelletier
Carolina Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki, Ty Smith, Josiah Slavin
Chicago Blackhawks: Isaak Phillips
Detroit Red Wings: Justin Holl, William Lagesson, Sheldon Dries, Brogan Rafferty
Edmonton Oilers: Drake Caggiula, Josh Brown, Oliver Rodrigue
LA Kings: Jack Studnicka, Pheonix Copley, Samuel Fagemo
Nashville Predators: Marc Del Gaizo
New Jersey Devils: Colton White, Nolan Foote, Shane Bowers, Nick DeSimone
New York Islanders: Hudson Fasching, Liam Foudy, Jakub Skarek, Marcus Hogberg, Pierre Engvall, Grant Hutton, Samuel Bolduc, Fredrik Karlstrom
New York Rangers: Matthew Robertson
Ottawa Senators: Jan Jenik, Adam Gaudette
Pittsburgh Penguins: Bokondji Imama, Sebastian Aho
St. Louis Blues: Tyler Tucker, Corey Schuneman
Tampa Bay Lightning: Jesse Ylonen, Gage Goncalves, Steven Santini
Toronto Maple Leafs: Marshall Rifai, Matt Murray
Utah HC: Matt Villalta
Vancouver Canucks: Erik Brannstrom
Vegas Golden Knights: Jonas Rondbjerg, Tanner Laczynski
Washington Capitals: Hunter Shepard
Winnipeg Jets: Jaret Anderson-Dolan
