Oilers’ Jack Campbell Suffers Another Setback in Already Tough Season

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell has suffered another setback in what is already a tough season for the veteran. Now with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL, his game was finally starting to come around and it was looking like he could be an option for the Oilers if the playoffs required a call-up. But, earlier this weekend, Campbell suffered an injury and it’s not clear how long he’ll be out of action.

Mark Spector of Sportsnet reported a couple of days ago that Campbell took a shot off the mask at the morning skate on Friday. He wasn’t able to play and as such, the Condors called upon Scott Hay as an emergency backup. Hay is the person who runs the team’s practice rink. Hay is 48 years old.

While Campbell is out, the Condors have also called up Ryan Fanti. Fanti is coming from the Fort Wayne Komets to join the team on a four-game road trip. The hope for the Condors is that Olivier Rodrigue can tackle the bulk of the starts and that Campbell recovers rather quickly.

The Oilers Might Eventually Need a Healthy Jack Campbell

Campbell has played in 29 games for the Condors since being sent down by the Oilers. He has a record of 16-12-0, three shutouts, a .920 SV%, and a 2.58 GAA. If his injury is serious, it’s potentially an issue should one of Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard struggle over the final dozen games of the regular season and the Oilers go into the playoffs on a cold streak. Skinner was pulled in the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Pickard let in four goals against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. The Oilers lost both contests.

It’s already been a rough season for Campbell. An injury only increases the level of frustration he and the organization and probably feeling.

