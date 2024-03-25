Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell has suffered another setback in what is already a tough season for the veteran. Now with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL, his game was finally starting to come around and it was looking like he could be an option for the Oilers if the playoffs required a call-up. But, earlier this weekend, Campbell suffered an injury and it’s not clear how long he’ll be out of action.
Mark Spector of Sportsnet reported a couple of days ago that Campbell took a shot off the mask at the morning skate on Friday. He wasn’t able to play and as such, the Condors called upon Scott Hay as an emergency backup. Hay is the person who runs the team’s practice rink. Hay is 48 years old.
While Campbell is out, the Condors have also called up Ryan Fanti. Fanti is coming from the Fort Wayne Komets to join the team on a four-game road trip. The hope for the Condors is that Olivier Rodrigue can tackle the bulk of the starts and that Campbell recovers rather quickly.
The Oilers Might Eventually Need a Healthy Jack Campbell
Campbell has played in 29 games for the Condors since being sent down by the Oilers. He has a record of 16-12-0, three shutouts, a .920 SV%, and a 2.58 GAA. If his injury is serious, it’s potentially an issue should one of Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard struggle over the final dozen games of the regular season and the Oilers go into the playoffs on a cold streak. Skinner was pulled in the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Pickard let in four goals against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. The Oilers lost both contests.
It’s already been a rough season for Campbell. An injury only increases the level of frustration he and the organization and probably feeling.
Next: Reason Evander Kane Took “Maintenance Day” for the Oilers
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Oilers’ Jack Campbell Suffers Another Setback in Already Tough Season
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell suffered another setback this weekend amidst an already frustrating...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Trade Options for Maple Leafs On Nick Robertson Were Limited
The Toronto Maple Leafs didn't move Nick Robertson at the trade deadline. Was they...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Zach Hyman Nets 50th of the Season with Hyman-Like Goal
Edmonton Oilers’ forward Zach Hyman nets his 50th of the season with Hyman-Like Goal...
-
Nashville Predators/ 1 day ago
What is the Future of These Four Predators’ Pending Free Agents?
The Predators' season is ending soon and Barry Trotz has to decide which of...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Tom Wilson Suspension Shows “Tom Wilson Tax” a Real Thing
Tom Wilson received a six-game suspension. How much of that was a result of...
-
Hyman’s 50th Goal Can Send Message to Maple Leafs in Toronto
The Edmonton Oilers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and forward Zach...
-
3rd Period Powerhouses: The Resilience in the Edmonton Oilers
The rollercoaster ride of the Oilers season has lead to a team filled with...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Capitals’ Tom Wilson Suspended 6 Games for High Stick
NHL forward Tom Wilson has been suspended for six games after his high-sticking incident...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Likely to Part Ways with Either Domi or Bertuzzi
The Toronto Maple Leafs will juggle a tight salary cap situation next season. That...
-
Oilers’ Coach Kris Knoblauch Has Specific Role for Adam Henrique
The Edmonton Oilers will use the last 15 games to find the right roles...