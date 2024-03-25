Trade Options for Maple Leafs On Nick Robertson Were Limited

According to a recent report, the Toronto Maple Leafs could have traded Nick Robertson at this season’s trade deadline but the options were limited. Moreover, no teams were willing to part with anything of real value to pluck the talented winger out of Toronto, forcing the Maple Leafs to hang onto Robertson despite the fact the forward isn’t entirely happy with where he’s at.

Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star was asked about the trade options that might have been on the table for Toronto at the deadline and noted that they were surprised there wasn’t more buzz surrounding Roberston. McGran noted that the return just wasn’t there. He wrote in response to the reader saying he’s not sure Toronto did enough at the deadline:

I like what GM Brad Treliving did. He added around the edges at a low cost. The Leafs are deeper and should be able to kill penalties. It’s not his style to remake the team at the deadline. He basically put it on this group to show him what they can do. As for Robertson, there aren’t a lot of teams willing to give up impact players for him. He might have fetched a second-round pick.

Will the Maple Leafs Try a Robertson Trade Again in the Offseason?

Robertson has managed to navigate a season unscathed by injuries, yet struggles to maintain the consistency required for a steady spot on the Leafs’ roster. He’s been public about how unhappy he is with the fact his waiver situation allows the Leafs to move him back and forth between the AHL and NHL without consequence, but he’s only offered streaky production, not enough to make him a regular in the lineup.

With Calle Jarnkrok out of commission once more, Robertson has been offered another opportunity in what might be his final chance to impress head coach Sheldon Keefe and secure a permanent position. Should he not, the Leafs might look at offseason trade options to see if the market offers anything more than a second-rounder.

