Oilers Get Good News and Bad News on Mattias Ekholm

There is good news and not-so-good news regarding the status of defenseman Mattias Ekholm. The Edmonton Oilers will likely be without veteran d-man for their second-round series, as confirmed by Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor, who spoke with Ekholm directly. The 34-year-old Swede has never missed a playoff game until now, admitting, “Very hard watching. You get so nervous.”

The good news is that he could return if the Oilers get past the Vegas Golden Knights.

While the exact details of the injury are unknown, Ekholm has been dealing with a serious lower-body issue, first reported back on April 12 by Ryan Rishaug. At the time, the worst-case scenario suggested his season could be over, while the best-case scenario still meant an extended absence. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch recently reiterated that Ekholm’s return is not imminent, saying, “I think it’s still going to be a little longer.”

Oilers Depth is Stepping Up in Ekholm’s Absence

Despite being down their arguably top overall defenseman, the Oilers haven’t thrown in the towel. Concerns about blue line depth were silenced in the first round as both Jake Walman and John Klingberg held their own. Walman also posted a strong +8 rating in the opening series, and Klingberg, somewhat surprisingly, showed signs of his old days as a top-level blueliner for the Dallas Stars.

Mattias Ekholm of the Edmonton Oilers will miss Round 2 of the playoffs

Ekholm, who averaged over 22 minutes a night and notched 33 points in 64 games this season, is a crucial piece of the Oilers’ defensive identity. If and when the team gets him back, he will be a key addition to their lineup. The question will be who he comes in for, since everyone on the roster is playing their part. His poise, puck-moving ability, and leadership are sorely missed.

Still, there is optimism. Ekholm has reportedly responded well to treatment, and there’s a chance he could return later in the playoffs if the Oilers advance. For now, Edmonton must limit defensive miscues and avoid playing run-and-gun hockey with the Golden Knights as much as possible.

