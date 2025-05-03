Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Get Good News and Bad News on Mattias Ekholm
The Edmonton Oilers will have to play Round 2 of the playoffs without Mattias Ekholm, but it’s not all bad news.
There is good news and not-so-good news regarding the status of defenseman Mattias Ekholm. The Edmonton Oilers will likely be without veteran d-man for their second-round series, as confirmed by Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor, who spoke with Ekholm directly. The 34-year-old Swede has never missed a playoff game until now, admitting, “Very hard watching. You get so nervous.”
The good news is that he could return if the Oilers get past the Vegas Golden Knights.
While the exact details of the injury are unknown, Ekholm has been dealing with a serious lower-body issue, first reported back on April 12 by Ryan Rishaug. At the time, the worst-case scenario suggested his season could be over, while the best-case scenario still meant an extended absence. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch recently reiterated that Ekholm’s return is not imminent, saying, “I think it’s still going to be a little longer.”
Oilers Depth is Stepping Up in Ekholm’s Absence
Despite being down their arguably top overall defenseman, the Oilers haven’t thrown in the towel. Concerns about blue line depth were silenced in the first round as both Jake Walman and John Klingberg held their own. Walman also posted a strong +8 rating in the opening series, and Klingberg, somewhat surprisingly, showed signs of his old days as a top-level blueliner for the Dallas Stars.
Ekholm, who averaged over 22 minutes a night and notched 33 points in 64 games this season, is a crucial piece of the Oilers’ defensive identity. If and when the team gets him back, he will be a key addition to their lineup. The question will be who he comes in for, since everyone on the roster is playing their part. His poise, puck-moving ability, and leadership are sorely missed.
Still, there is optimism. Ekholm has reportedly responded well to treatment, and there’s a chance he could return later in the playoffs if the Oilers advance. For now, Edmonton must limit defensive miscues and avoid playing run-and-gun hockey with the Golden Knights as much as possible.
Next: Rutherford Hints at Trading Quinn Hughes Before Contract Ends
More News
-
NHL News/ 39 seconds ago
Brady Tkachuk Comments on Rumors He Wants Out of Ottawa
Brady Tkachuk was asked about rumors he wants out of Ottawa and discussed his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 minutes ago
Oilers Get Good News and Bad News on Mattias Ekholm
The Edmonton Oilers will have to play Round 2 of the playoffs without Mattias...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 21 hours ago
Canadiens News & Rumors: St. Louis, Suzuki, Montembeault, Laine
Canadiens news: Martin St-Louis earns Jack Adams nod, Nick Suzuki eyes World Championship, Sam...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Ehlers Returns to Jets Lineup for Crucial Game 6 vs. Blues
Nikolaj Ehlers is set to return to the Winnipeg Jets lineup in Game 6...
-
Maple Leafs Face Familiar Script Ahead of Game 6 vs. Senators
Can the Toronto Maple Leafs flip the script on past playoff failures and win...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Draisaitl a Finalist for Hart Trophy: Why He Deserves to Win
Edmonton Oilers' forward Leon Draisaitl was voted a finalist for the Hart Trophy and...
-
Jon Cooper Linked to Utah Amid Talk of Tampa Bay Exit
Could Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper wind up with the Utah Hockey...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Writer Suggests Oilers Trade Key Piece to Land Bruins’ Swayman
If Jeremy Swayman is traded by the Boston Bruins this summer, would the Edmonton...
-
Jets Take 3-2 Series Lead Amid Controversy Over Scheifele Injury
Mark Scheifele left Game 5 between the Blues and Jets after a couple big...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 days ago
Yzerman Says “Strong Mutual Interest” in Re-Signing Patrick Kane
Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said he's hopeful Patrick Kane will return next...