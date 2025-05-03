Brady Tkachuk Comments on Rumors He Wants Out of Ottawa

Brady Tkachuk spoke with the media this weekend as the Ottawa Senators were clearing out their lockers and parting ways following the end of their season and a disappointing loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs. He discussed wishing he was still playing, the fans, and answered questions about rumors that he might want out of Ottawa.

“Obviously, it’s a lie,” he responded.

Speaking highly of the city and the passionate fans who supported the Senators as they made the playoffs and tried to eliminate the Atlantic Division leading Leafs, “This is the only way I can describe it, it’s almost addicting to be able to play in front of that atmosphere. It was truly the best atmosphere I’ve ever played in.”

He then said that “it’s on me” if he let the rumors and articles about his desire to leave the Senators — and potentially go play with his brother [Matthew] in Florida — bother him. “All those articles, stories, it’s just not true.” He talked about how much everyone in Ottawa wants to win a Stanley Cup, and the team will only get better. He added that he really believes in the organization, and they all really want to win here. They all have the same goal and want to accomplish the same thing. He has no desire to reach that goal elsewhere.

Put the Brady Tkachuk Trade Rumors to Rest

Brady’s taste of playoff action will only make him hungrier to reach the postseason again in 2025-26. The Senators are likely to make moves this summer to improve an already improving roster.

Brady Tkachuk denies trade rumors Senators

Brady wants to win in Ottawa, and the Senators want to do everything they can to give him a roster that can do so. Until they give up on trying, he’s not going to want to depart. In fact, Brady is likely the type of player who would relish getting the chance to go face-to-face with Matthew in a hard-fought playoff series — something that would have happened this season if the Maple Leafs hadn’t beaten Ottawa in six games.

