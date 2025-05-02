Canadiens News & Rumors: St. Louis, Suzuki, Montembeault, Laine

It’s been a whirlwind week for the Montreal Canadiens, with major updates on the awards front, injury news, and the team’s growing optimism following a return to playoff action. The Washington Capitals eliminated the Canadiens, but there is a lot to be excited about.

St. Louis a Jack Adams Finalist

Head coach Martin St. Louis has been named a finalist for the 2025 Jack Adams Award after leading the Canadiens to their first playoff berth since 2021. The Habs improved by 10 wins and 15 points over last season, showing gains in both offensive and defensive metrics. It’s a deserved nod for St. Louis, whose leadership has been instrumental in guiding one of the NHL’s youngest teams back to relevance.

This is a team on the cusp of doing something big in the coming seasons and this coach has proven he’s the guy to lead the charge. He might not be the favorite to win the award, but it’s clear why he was a finalist.

Suzuki Awaits World Championship Clearance

Nick Suzuki confirmed he’s been invited by Team Canada to play at the 2025 IIHF World Championship but is awaiting medical clearance after playing through various injuries. “I’m pretty banged up,” he admitted. Despite the pain, Suzuki is optimistic: “We showed we’re the youngest team to ever make the playoffs… I want to be here for the good parts, and I feel like that’s coming soon.”

Nick Suzuki says he has another level with the Canadiens

He also emphasized his Olympic aspirations, saying, “It’s been a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid… I think I took my game to another level.”

Montembeault Suffers Groin Injury, Laine a Broken Finger

Goaltender Sam Montembeault exited Game 3 against the Capitals with a groin injury. It has been learned that he pulled his groin, so he did not return to the series. Rookie Jakub Dobes took over in relief, playing as well as he could considering the circumstances.

The timeline for Montembeault’s recovery remains uncertain

It was also learned that Patrik Laine broke his finger, which explains one of the reasons he wasn’t in Game 5. He says he broke it in Game 2 and couldn’t really hold his stick after that.

