Could Oilers Explore Blockbuster Flames Trade if Broberg Goes?

If the Edmonton Oilers choose not to match the offer sheet for Philip Broberg, is there an alternative option in the same price range as Philip Broberg’s new deal that could be a better fit in Edmonton during their window to win? That’s a question that was broached to Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer and he had an interesting response.

Both Stauffer and Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman discussed the recent offer sheets tendered to the Oilers by the St. Louis Blues this week. Stauffer was talking about alternatives during his Tuesday show and on a pop-up episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman detailed everything he was hearing about the situation.

Stauffer suggested a potential trade with Calgary for defenseman Rasmus Andersson, but Friedman wasn’t entirely sure the Flames would consider such a deal at this time.

Rasmus Andersson Cody Ceci trade rumor

Stauffer argued that Andersson is currently a better player than Philip Broberg, highlighting his ability to play on the right side. He noted that the Flames have been active in trading away other players but expressed doubt that Calgary would be eager to help out their provincial rivals.

Friedman echoed some of this skepticism but pointed to a different reason. He mentioned that the Flames have made it clear to their players that no significant moves are expected this summer. After a chaotic season last year, Calgary has preferred a quieter offseason to assess their current roster.

What Kind of Trade Offer Might Change the Flames’ Mind?

Friedman acknowledged that circumstances can always change. If the Oilers were to make an irresistible offer, the Flames might reconsider their desire to remain quiet this summer. One proposal thrown out there by Stauffer was to package Ceci or Kulak, with a first- and second-round pick for Andersson. That’s a hefty price to pay, but an ask that would likely be realistic based on the fact the Flames aren’t keen on dealing with Edmonton.

The 28-year-old defenseman has two years remaining on his contract at $4.55 million per season, a team-friendly deal that also needs to be factored in.

This type of trade could force the Flames to rethink their position, but it’s not clear the Oilers feel they are this desperate yet. Edmonton still has five days to decide if they’ll match the offers on Broberg and Holloway or walk away. They can go over the salary cap by 10% during the offseason, as long as they get compliant by opening night.

Next: Oilers May Already Have Solution to Blues Dual Offer Sheets