NHL Network Ranks Zach Hyman Among Top 20 Wingers

NHL Network unveiled its list of the current Top 20 Wingers in the NHL. After a standout 54-goal season, Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman has earned a notable ranking, solidifying his reputation as one of the best power forwards in the game.

Since joining the Oilers as a free agent in 2021, Hyman has become a formidable player and leader. The 32-year-old Toronto native has blossomed on the ice and emerged as a key voice in the Oilers’ locker room. Once a 20-goal scorer, Hyman’s impressive ranking reflects how much he’s blossomed into a more prolific scorer in each successive season.

In previous years, Hyman has gone unranked by the NHL Network. This year Hyman placed just outside the top 10 with an 11th-place ranking, sitting just behind Mitch Marner. NHL Network attributes Hyman’s strong performance during the 2024 postseason as part of the reason for his position on the list. He surpassed Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby for most goals in a single postseason by an active player, scoring 16 goals. Notably, Hyman scored a hat trick in game one of round one against the Los Angeles Kings.

Zach Hyman Edmonton Oilers playoff goals

Before joining the Oilers, Hyman never recorded a season with more than 21 goals. Since signing as a free agent, he has posted a career year every season. During the 2023-24 regular season, Hyman blew expectations out of the water, recording a career-high of 77 points. He also led the league with 44 high-danger goals and 180 high-danger shots. His ability to get into the blue paint and get his stick available for a pass is remarkable.

Is Hyman as Good as His Numbers Suggest?

Hyman’s success could be attributed to the fact he plays alongside Connor McDavid. Known as the “Human Apple Tree”, McDavid possesses a playmaking ability that continues to surprise people. Furthermore, last season McDavid became the fourth person in NHL history to record 100 assists in a single season. However, Hyman’s success is more than that and it takes the right hockey mind to play with someone of McDavid’s elite skill. Not everyone can do it.

Hyman’s 54 goals in a single season are a remarkable feat no matter how people spin it. His hockey IQ continues to impress those around him; his ability to get into an open space to receive a pass is one of marvel. Hyman is praised for being arguably one of the best free-agent signings in NHL history.

Does Hyman continue the trend of career years in Edmonton and help bring the Stanley Cup back to the Oilers franchise?

