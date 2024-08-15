The Washington Capitals are bringing back former first-round pick Jakub Vrana on a professional tryout (PTO) for their upcoming training camp, as announced by the team. Vrana, originally drafted 14th overall by the Capitals in 2014, had shown significant promise early in his career, including back-to-back 24 and 25-goal seasons between 2018 and 2020.

However, Vrana’s journey took a detour when the Capitals traded him to the Detroit Red Wings at the 2021 trade deadline, where he initially thrived. He tallied eight goals and three assists in just 11 games after the trade and signed a three-year, $15.75 million contract with Detroit. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury during training camp the following season limited him to just 31 games over the next two seasons.

He hasn’t been the same since the injury.

Vrana Has Moved Around Since His Struggles Began

After a stint in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and multiple assignments to the AHL, Vrana was traded to the St. Louis Blues at the 2023 deadline. He showed flashes of his old form, scoring 10 goals and 14 points in 20 games with the Blues. However, he couldn’t keep his production levels high the following season, and he spent most of the year in the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Now 28, Vrana is looking for a fresh start.

The forward must be hoping to rekindle some of the magic he had in Washington where Vrana recorded 157 points in 284 regular-season games and was part of their 2018 Stanley Cup-winning team. He’ll look to make the roster out of training camp. He’ll have to outperform young prospects like Hendrix Lapierre and Ivan Miroshnichenko, as well as recent UFA signing Taylor Raddysh.

If Vrana can regain his pre-surgery form, he could become a valuable addition to the Capitals’ lineup and potentially secure a two-way contract.

