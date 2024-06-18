Oilers Eyeing Free Agent Viktor Arvidsson for Potential Signing

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly keeping a close watch on Los Angeles Kings unrestricted free agent winger Viktor Arvidsson, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli. While Arvidsson is likely to attract interest from multiple teams, the Oilers appear particularly keen on the veteran winger.
“I think he’s going to have more opportunity than signing a one-year, rebound deal in Edmonton,” Seravalli noted. “The Oilers have certainly kept him on their radar. Arvidsson makes so much sense from a compete perspective. You mention pain in the arse to play against, he’s someone that whatever the game situation is, whether it’s high-skill, speed — although he’s not a burner — just if it’s a physical, tough game, he’s all good no matter what way you want to play.”
Arvidsson, 31, is coming off a seven-year deal that paid him $4.25 million per season. During his 10-year, 546-game career, he has been a consistent producer despite being hampered by injuries. It is the injury situation that will likely concern most Oilers fans. But, if he’s willing to try the Oilers out on a short-term deal with a team-friendly contract to boost his point totals, there could be fit there.
Evolving-Hockey projects Arvidsson’s most likely contract in free agency to be a one-year deal worth just over $3 million. If he were to sign as long as a three-year deal, he might climb into the $4.5 million range per season.
He Could Be The Ideal Fit for the Oilers
There has been talk that Edmonton is looking at big-money deals for Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, and Evan Bouchard over the next couple of years. As such, they’ll need short-term, mid or low-range contracts to fill out the roster without committing too much to anyone. Arvidsson’s consistent production is ideal, but his tenacity is really what has the Oilers intrigued.
His style of play and competitive nature make him hard to play against and the Oilers need more of that.
