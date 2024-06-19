The Edmonton Oilers emerged victorious in a thrilling Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, defeating the Florida Panthers 5-3 and sending the series back to Edmonton for a pivotal Game 6. The standout performance came from Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who sealed the win with an empty-net goal, marking his second consecutive four-point game.

McDavid’s remarkable playoff run continues to break records. With two goals and two assists in this game, he became the first player in Stanley Cup Final history to record eight points over a two-game stretch. His play to set up Corey Perry will be deservedly on every highlight reel. He called it a total team effort and gave praise to everyone, including Connor Brown and Stuart Skinner.

The Oilers’ special teams were the story of the night. Connor Brown scored a shorthanded goal to get things going and the Oilers’ powerplay came to life, going two-for-five.

Connor McDavid Game 5 win Panthers

Stuart Skinner was a rock between the pipes, particularly in the early stages of the game. Skinner’s postseason record in Games 4 through 7 is now an impeccable 9-0, with a goals-against average of 1.56, a save percentage of .938, and one shutout. He was calm, despite the Panthers’ late-game pushback and he seems to be getting better as the series rolls along.

Defenseman Evan Bouchard also made headlines by recording his 26th assist of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, surpassing Paul Coffey for the most assists by a defenseman in a single postseason.

Oilers Drag Panthers Back to Alberta For Game 6

The Oilers made history by becoming the first team in NHL history to win Game 5 on the road after trailing 3-0 in the series. The Oilers’ resilience and McDavid’s brilliance have breathed new life into the series, setting the stage for an electrifying Game 6 in Edmonton on Friday.

With momentum on their side and a historic comeback within reach, the Oilers are poised to continue their quest for the Stanley Cup.

Next: Oilers Eyeing Free Agent Viktor Arvidsson for Potential Signing