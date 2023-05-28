Briere Says Flyers “Have to Listen” to Trade Offers for Carter Hart

In a bit of a bombshell admission, the general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers, Daniel Briere, said that the Flyers are open to listening to trade offers for goaltender Carter Hart. Brière made the comments during an interview on 94.1 WIP Saturday and fans in Philadelphia are scrambling a bit trying to decipher what he means.

What he said exactly was, “Most likely, Carter will be our goalie for the future, but I’m not in a position to turn down anything,” said Briere. “I have to listen.” In other words, his plan is to keep the netminder — who posted a .907 save percentage and a 2.94 goals-against average on a team that was often abysmal defensively — but if a team is willing to make a fantastic offer, he’ll consider it, especially because the Flyers are rebuilding and Hart’s best years may be better played on a more competitive team.

"If there are teams calling, we have to listen. That's my job as a GM, I have to listen. I have to do what is best for the team and the organization. In saying that, I expect Carter Hart to be our goalie for many years to come."



Some Flyers fans will hear these comments and suggest there is nothing here to worry about. Yes, Briere is a GM and his job is to listen to as many teams as are interested. That said, the chances he’ll get the kind of return he might be looking for in a trade offer is slim. He’d be looking to fill a number of holes all at once and what team is willing to do that for the Flyers, as good as Carter Hart is?

Not only that, but the Flyers really don’t want to create a new hole, just to fill another one. Chuck Bausman of Philly Hockey Now writes that goaltending wasn’t the problem in Philadelphia. In fact, it was the one area the Flyers might not want to mess with. He explains:

Of all the Flyers’ players, Hart might be considered the one untouchable. The Flyers clearly have weaknesses on the forward lines and on defense — but not in goal. Hart has shown he is a quality NHL goaltender who can be expected to improve with a stronger defensive unit in front of him.

Conversely, some might argue the Flyers have wasted the best years of Hart’s career and it would be a shame to waste any more. If they can get a good return for the netminder and fix a couple of issues, the right thing to do would be to move him and provide Hart with a chance to win somewhere.

